close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Despite leaving Goa 3 hours late, Tejas Express reaches Mumbai a minute early

Tejas Express reached Mumbai at 7.44pm, a minute early than the exact arrival time.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 15:34
Despite leaving Goa 3 hours late, Tejas Express reaches Mumbai a minute early

New Delhi: No matter how late you leave, if you turn up on time – or even better if you turn up early – you are bound to surprise people.

The same happened with Tejas Express train. Tejas Express left Goa on Sunday at 10.30am as against the schedule time of 7.30am.

SHAMEFUL! Tejas Express makes maiden run from Mumbai to Goa, returns with damaged infotainment and missing headphones
MUST READ
SHAMEFUL! Tejas Express makes maiden run from Mumbai to Goa, returns with damaged infotainment and missing headphones

However, the train reached Mumbai at 7.44pm, a minute early than the exact arrival time.

Tejas Express made up for the lost time by travelling at 153 kmph between Karmali and Kudal stretch.

It again took pace by running 137 kmph between Kudal and Ratnagiri and 125 kmph between Ratnagri and Panvel.

Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities run between Mumbai and Karmali (5 days a week during Non-monsoon period and 3 days a week during monsoon period).

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train has bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare is slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service. There are comfortable seating arrangements and each seat has LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.

The coaches have automatic entrance door, a first in non- suburban train in Indian Railways.

There are tea and coffee vending machines and snack tables at each coach as catering facility for passengers in the new designed coaches.

 

TAGS

Tejas Expresstejas express mumbai to goaTejas Express featuresTejas Express interiorsTejas Express running timeTejas Express fast trainTejas Express arrivalTejas Express departure

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Govt actively working towards bank consolidation: Arun Jait...
Companies

Govt actively working towards bank consolidation: Arun Jait...

Many US firms plan to incrementally invest in India, China:...
Economy

Many US firms plan to incrementally invest in India, China:...

GST rollout: Centre proposes to defer e-way bill citing lack of software
Economy

GST rollout: Centre proposes to defer e-way bill citing lac...

Gold price falls for 4th straight day, settles at Rs 29,300 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price falls for 4th straight day, settles at Rs 29,300...

7th Pay Commission: Know why govt employees may suffer HRA loss of up to Rs 15,000 per month
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Know why govt employees may suffer HRA...

Premji Invest participates in Fireside Ventures' Rs 18...
Companies

Premji Invest participates in Fireside Ventures' Rs 18...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video