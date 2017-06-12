Despite leaving Goa 3 hours late, Tejas Express reaches Mumbai a minute early

New Delhi: No matter how late you leave, if you turn up on time – or even better if you turn up early – you are bound to surprise people.

The same happened with Tejas Express train. Tejas Express left Goa on Sunday at 10.30am as against the schedule time of 7.30am.

However, the train reached Mumbai at 7.44pm, a minute early than the exact arrival time.

Tejas Express made up for the lost time by travelling at 153 kmph between Karmali and Kudal stretch.

It again took pace by running 137 kmph between Kudal and Ratnagiri and 125 kmph between Ratnagri and Panvel.

Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph with ultra modern amenities run between Mumbai and Karmali (5 days a week during Non-monsoon period and 3 days a week during monsoon period).

Equipped with CCTV cameras besides smoke and fire detection system, the 19-coach Tejas train has bio- vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system.

Since the train is equipped with better facilities, the fare is slightly higher as compared to normal mail/express service. There are comfortable seating arrangements and each seat has LED TV with touch control system and call bell facilities.

The coaches have automatic entrance door, a first in non- suburban train in Indian Railways.

There are tea and coffee vending machines and snack tables at each coach as catering facility for passengers in the new designed coaches.