Economic Survey 2018: CEA Arvind Subramanian announces dedicated webpage

New Delhi: The Economic Survey of India was tabled in both houses of Parliament on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind`s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today marked the beginning of the Budget Session 2018.

The Economic Survey is the ministry`s view on the annual economic development of the country. Economic Survey is an annual document of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and reviews the developments in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months, summarises the performance on major development programs, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term.

This document is presented to both houses of Parliament during the Budget Session.

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian will present highlights of the Economic Survey at 1.30 pm today, after the document is tabled in Parliament.

Subramanian has announced a Survey-dedicated webpage. Readers can log on to http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/ for the contents and details of the Survey.

Subramanian has tweeted:

It’s THAT time of the year. Coming Monday, January 29 afternoon, this year’s Economic Survey of India to be tabled in parliament by Finance Minister @arunjaitley. Follow #economicsurvey18. Survey-dedicated webpage to be announced soon. Happy reading! — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 27, 2018

The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with the first phase to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1.

This will be the first Budget in the post- GST (Goods and Services Tax) era and the last full budget from Jaitley before the general election in 2019.