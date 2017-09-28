Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy

New Delhi: Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy on Thursday took a dig at former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha`s critique of the economy and said what Sinha called a "serious emergency" was actually a "minor cold".

Debroy, who is also Chairman of the Prime Minister`s Economic Advisory Council, said while there may be some minor problems with the economy, it was nothing to be worried about.

At the launch of the book "India @70, Modi @3.5" -- edited by him and President`s Press Secretary Ashok Malik, Debroy, who was suffering from cold, said the Indian economy was also going through something similar.

In a veiled reference to Sinha`s article which said Indian economy was beyond repair in short to medium term, he said: "There is a place called Yashwant Place where when I consulted a doctor, he said this is a serious medical emergency... might be chikungunya. You might die."

"I then went to another more sensible doctor, who said you have just got a minor cold, relax. Give it a few days, and it will pass."