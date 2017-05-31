close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Eight core sector growth slips to 2.5% in April

The growth of eight core sectors declined to 2.5 percent in April mainly due to lower coal, crude oil and cement productions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 18:21

New Delhi: The growth of eight core sectors declined to 2.5 percent in April mainly due to lower coal, crude oil and cement productions.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- was 8.7 per cent in April last year.

As per the government data released today, coal, crude oil and cement production recorded negative growth of 3.8 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Slow growth in key sectors would also have implications on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) number as these segments account for about 38 per cent to the total factory output.

Growth in refinery products and electricity output slowed down by 0.2 per cent and 4.7 per cent in April as against 19.1 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively in the same period last year.

However, natural gas, fertiliser and steel reported positive growth at 2 per cent, 6.2 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively. 

TAGS

Core SectorsRefinery productsIIPIndex of Industrial Production

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

India&#039;s GDP grows 6.1% in fourth quarter, FY17 growth at 7.1%
Economy

India's GDP grows 6.1% in fourth quarter, FY17 growth...

Markets snap record run on late sell-off
Markets

Markets snap record run on late sell-off

'Freedom 251' smartphone maker gets bail
Companies

'Freedom 251' smartphone maker gets bail

Orient Cement to acquire 2 units from Jaypee for Rs 1,946 c...
Companies

Orient Cement to acquire 2 units from Jaypee for Rs 1,946 c...

Andhra Bank launches mobile app
Personal Finance

Andhra Bank launches mobile app

Deutsche Bank to support China's 'Belt and Road...
International Business

Deutsche Bank to support China's 'Belt and Road...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video