Fuel price touches fresh high; Petrol at Rs 88.26/litre in Mumbai, Rs 80.87/litre in Delhi

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday morning, with the price of Petrol increasing by Rs 0.14 in both Delhi and Mumbai.
Petrol price touched Rs 80.87/litre in Delhi and Rs 88.26/litre in Mumbai.
Both the metros also witnessed a rise in diesel prices.
In Delhi, diesel prices stood at Rs 72.97/litre, up by Rs 0.14/litre. In Mumbai, the price of diesel touched Rs 77.47/litre, up by Rs 0.15/litre.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|80.87
|Kolkata
|83.75
|Mumbai
|88.26
|Chennai
|84.05
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.97
|Kolkata
|75.82
|Mumbai
|77.47
|Chennai
|77.13
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the hike in petroleum products as a `momentary difficulty` owing to an international crisis. On Monday, the Opposition – led by Congress – called for a Bharat Bandh over the rising fuel prices, which witnessed several incidents of violence.
Fuel price surge has been primarily due to the high cost of global crude oil and a weak rupee.