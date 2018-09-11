Fuel price touches fresh high; Petrol at Rs 88.26/litre in Mumbai, Rs 80.87/litre in Delhi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel price

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday morning, with the price of Petrol increasing by Rs 0.14 in both Delhi and Mumbai.

Petrol price touched Rs 80.87/litre in Delhi and Rs 88.26/litre in Mumbai.

Both the metros also witnessed a rise in diesel prices.

In Delhi, diesel prices stood at Rs 72.97/litre, up by Rs 0.14/litre. In Mumbai, the price of diesel touched Rs 77.47/litre, up by Rs 0.15/litre.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 80.87
Kolkata 83.75
Mumbai 88.26
Chennai 84.05

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 72.97
Kolkata 75.82
Mumbai 77.47
Chennai 77.13

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the hike in petroleum products as a `momentary difficulty` owing to an international crisis. On Monday, the Opposition – led by Congress – called for a Bharat Bandh over the rising fuel prices, which witnessed several incidents of violence.

Fuel price surge has been primarily due to the high cost of global crude oil and a weak rupee.

 

