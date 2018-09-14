हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel Prices

Fuel price soars again: Petrol Rs 81.28 in Delhi, Rs 88.67 in Mumbai

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Fuel prices once again soared on Friday morning, with prices hitting fresh highs in four metro cities.

In the national capital, the petrol price touched Rs 81.28 per litre, up from Rs 81 on Thursday, as per the Indian Oil Corp website. Diesel witnessed a high of Rs 73.30 per litre, up by Rs 0.22. 

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was being sold at an all-time high of Rs 88.67, Rs 84.49 and Rs 83.14 per litre and respectively, up from the previous Rs 88.39, Rs 84.19 and Rs 82.87 per litre.

Diesel was being sold at Rs 77.82 per litre in Mumbai, up by Rs 0.24. 

In Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was being sold at Rs 77.49 and Rs 75.15 per litre respectively, up from Rs 77.25 and Rs 74.93 per litre on Wednesday.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 81.28
Kolkata 83.14
Mumbai 88.67
Chennai 84.49

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 73.30
Kolkata 74.93
Mumbai 77.82
Chennai 77.49 

After a day's lull on Tuesday, the upward march of fuel prices resumed on Wednesday with petrol price being hiked by 13 paise per litre and diesel by 11 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or VAT. 

With agency inputs

