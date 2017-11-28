GES 2017: Women to represent 52.5% of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem of supporters

Hyderabad: The city is all set to host the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

With the theme of 'Women First, Prosperity for All', this will be the first GES in which women are expected to be majority (52.5 percent) of the participants.

GES has tweeted:

#GES2017 by the numbers: Women will represent 52.5 percent of #entrepreneurs, #investors and #ecosystem supporters at GES 2017. This is the first time that women have been the majority of participants at a GES! pic.twitter.com/TX6dzlrYZH — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 26, 2017

The theme of this year's summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian governments to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive.

"Women entrepreneurs help drive innovation and job creation as well as address the world's greatest and most critical challenges," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

More than 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel, will be represented by their all-women delegation at the summit.

PMO India has tweeted:

More than 10 countries will be represented by an all-female delegation, including from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel. A number of leading female voices will speak at various plenaries, breakout sessions, master classes and workshops. @GES2017 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, has arrived Hyderabad to attend the GES.

Ivanka is leading a delegation of senior Trump administration officials and entrepreneurs at the three-day event.

The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors -- energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors.

Ivanka will also be part of a discussion on increasing women in the workforce through skills training, education, and mentorship on the second day.

Innovators in workforce development and training will discuss what works and what more can be done to open doors for women at the workplace.

The closing session of GES will bring together key influencers that support, promote and fund women entrepreneurs.

Panelists will share efforts to advance women in leadership positions and ensure that women have "seats at the table" while breaking down the barriers that disproportionately affect women`s ability to start and grow businesses.

With Agency Inputs