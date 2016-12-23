Go digital: Govt to launch lucky draw schemes on Dec 25 to push e-payments

New Delhi: To promote digital payment methods in India, Lucky Grahak Yojana for consumers and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for merchants, will be launched on December 25 at Vigyan Bhavan.

The schemes are aimed at encouraging people to move towards significantly higher usage of online transactions through the offer of incentives.

The schemes will be launched with the first draw by Minister for Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley.

Winners will be selected on a daily and weekly basis under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and weekly basis under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana respectively, leading up to 14th April 2017, when the schemes will culminate with a mega draw.

The draws for these events will be taken out in 100 different cities around the country, in a ceremony accompanied by a digital payments adoption fair called DigiDhan Mela. As part of the mela, to encourage adoption of digital payments by local residents, booths and help centers will be set up by banks and other stakeholders, where citizens can get apps downloaded and learn how to do digital transactions.

The schemes will be implemented by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Only those transactions that take place through RuPay Cards, USSD, UPI and AEPS are eligible for these schemes.