Government meddling in RBI could undermine India's financial stability: S&P Global

London: The increasing involvement of the Indian government in the affairs of the country`s central bank is a negative for the ratings of giant Asian economy`s banking system, S&P Global said on Monday.

"S&P Global Ratings views as credit negative the circumstances leading to the recent resignation of Urjit Patel, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," S&P analysts Michael Puli and Andrew Wood said in a note.

"Sustained and intense external pressure from the Indian government risks eroding these (central bank independence and prudent policy) settings over time, and could also undermine the long-term financial stability in the country."

S&P`s lead global sovereign analyst said last week that India`s 7 percent annual growth would be enough to keep the Indian government`s investment grade BBB- rating stable.

