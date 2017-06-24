Govt clears proposal for setting up a new airport in Jewar in Greater Noida

New Delhi: Government on Saturday cleared proposal for setting up a new airport in Jewar in Greater Noida, Aviation minister has confirmed.

The UP government had in April sought a fresh "technical evaluation" for the proposed international airport at Jewar in the state.

The proposal for technical evaluation for Jewar airport was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government which came to power last month.

Against the backdrop of rising air passenger traffic, there have been discussions for setting up a second airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Last year, the Civil Aviation Ministry said it had received a proposal from the then state government for grant of site clearance for the proposed airport near Jewar.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,100 flights every day and plans are afoot to increase the aerodrome's capacity.

With PTI Inputs