Govt must stick to fiscal consolidation, says PM's economic advisory council

New Delhi: Government must not move away from the path of fiscal consolidation, the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

The government is considering ways to revive the economy after growth fell to its slowest pace in three years in the three months to June.

The Council held a brainstorming session with stakeholders on Monday in the run up to its first meeting.

The Council has been set up with the approval of the Prime Minister on September 26, 2017. Its members include NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy as Chairman, Principal Adviser to NITI Aayog Ratan P Watal as member secretary and Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal as part time members.