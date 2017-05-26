close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST Bill unanimously approved in Tripura

On the concluding day of the three-day session of the Tripura Assembly on Thursday, the Left-ruled state approved the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill unanimously by voice vote.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 16:02

Agartala (Tripura): On the concluding day of the three-day session of the Tripura Assembly on Thursday, the Left-ruled state approved the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill unanimously by voice vote.

The bill was tabled by the Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha on the first day assembly session on Tuesday, and was unopposed by the opposition and Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators.

The passing of the GST Bill was mandatory to roll out the new indirect tax regime in the state along with other states and union territories of the country, said Saha.Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed four GST Bills without amendments, setting the stage for the government for the launch on July 1.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the GST would lead to new tax regime.

The four bills passed on April 6 - the Central GST bill, the Integrated GST bill, the Union Territories GST bill and the compensation law - have already been cleared by the Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys majority.
 

TAGS

Tripura AssemblyGSTGoods and Services TaxTrinamool CongressGST BillArun Jaitleytax regimeGST regimeGST rollout

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

Talgo makers likely to meet PM Narendra Modi in Spain
Economy

Talgo makers likely to meet PM Narendra Modi in Spain

ITC Q4 net profit up 12% to Rs 2,669.47 crore
Companies

ITC Q4 net profit up 12% to Rs 2,669.47 crore

Gold price maintains rising streak, settles at Rs 29,250 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price maintains rising streak, settles at Rs 29,250 pe...

EPFO may reduce PF Contributions to 10%
Personal Finance

EPFO may reduce PF Contributions to 10%

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar&#039;s salary is Rs 2.18 lakh per day; draws Rs 7.85 cr in FY17
Companies

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's salary is Rs 2.18 lakh...

Delay in 7th CPC allowances: How much does it cost a government employee?
Personal Finance

Delay in 7th CPC allowances: How much does it cost a govern...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video