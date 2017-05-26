GST Bill unanimously approved in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura): On the concluding day of the three-day session of the Tripura Assembly on Thursday, the Left-ruled state approved the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill unanimously by voice vote.

The bill was tabled by the Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha on the first day assembly session on Tuesday, and was unopposed by the opposition and Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators.

The passing of the GST Bill was mandatory to roll out the new indirect tax regime in the state along with other states and union territories of the country, said Saha.Earlier, the Rajya Sabha passed four GST Bills without amendments, setting the stage for the government for the launch on July 1.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the GST would lead to new tax regime.

The four bills passed on April 6 - the Central GST bill, the Integrated GST bill, the Union Territories GST bill and the compensation law - have already been cleared by the Lok Sabha, where the government enjoys majority.

