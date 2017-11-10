GST Council cuts tax on 177 items: List of items to become cheaper

New Delhi: The GST Council on Friday decided to reduce tax rate on a wide range of mass use items - from chewing gums to detergents -- to 18 per cent from current 28 per cent, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said.

The all-powerful Council pruned the list of items attracting the top 28 per cent tax rate to just 50 from 227 previously, Modi told reporters here.

In effect, the Council, in its 23rd meet on Friday, cut rates on 177 goods.

Facing intense heat from opposition-ruled states over keeping mass used goods in the 28 per cent bracket which was meant for luxury and de-merit goods, the Council pruned the list to 50 as against 62 that was recommended by its fitment committee.

List of items to become cheaper