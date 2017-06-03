GST Council finalises tax rates for five commodities

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday finalised the tax rates on five out of the six commodities that were excluded in the previous meeting.

According to sources, biscuits will be charged 18 percent tax while 12 percent tax has been levied on readymade garments.

Also, cotton and textiles will be charged five percent under the new tax regime.

The council decided to levy five percent on footwears below Rs. 500, and 18 percent on those above Rs. 500, the sources said.Furthermore, the council also fixed a 28 percent tax rate on beedi, adding that no cess is chargeable on the same.

The council is also expected to finalise the tax rate chargeable on gold items.

The 15th meeting of the GST Council, which is chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is still underway.

The approval of amendments of the draft GST Rules and related forms are also on the agenda of the meeting, said an official release.

It is believed to be the last GST Council meeting before the rollout of the new tax regime from July 1.

Last month, the GST Council had put over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the four tax brackets of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent.

It also imposed cess over and above the peak rate of 28 percent on demerit and luxury goods.

The GST is said to be India`s biggest tax overhaul since independence in 1947.

It will replace a slew of federal and state levies, transforming Asia`s third largest economy into a single market.