GST ministerial panel formed to study uniform tax rate on lottery

GST ministerial panel formed to study uniform tax rate on lottery

New Delhi: The government constituted an eight-membered GST ministerial panel that will suggest whether a uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential tax rate system be continued.

Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 percent GST while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 percent tax.

The Group of Ministers under Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, shall submit its report to GST Council in next Meeting for consideration of the GST Council.

The panel will also study whether private persons authorized by the States are misusing the lower rate and getting enriched themselves at the cost of the State and suggest measures to curb it.

As per the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the GoM, the panel will examine any other issue related to enforcement including the legal frame work, so as to prevent evasion of tax on lottery and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem.

The GoM on issues relating to lottery shall be assisted by a Committee of officers from the Centre and the States as convened by the GoM. Secretary of the GoM on issues relating to lottery shall be Manish Sinha, Joint Secretary (TRU-II), CBIC.

