GST rates being changed considering demands from various sectors

Coimbatore: Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the changes in GST rates were made considering the demands from various sectors.

The ministry was receiving requests from various industries and sectors requesting for changes in GST slabs, which were done depending on merits, the minister of state for finance told reporters here.

On the agitation against GAIL's gas pipeline project in the state, he said DMK and Congress had no moral right to protest against project since it was brought by their alliance.

An amicable solution could be found through dialogue if there was any opposition to the project, he said.