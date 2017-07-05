close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST rollout: CGST won't apply on items not registered under trademark law

The finance ministry on Wednesday said that 5 percent CGST will not apply on products that are not registered under the Trade Marks Act.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 15:40

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Wednesday said that 5 percent CGST will not apply on products that are not registered under the Trade Marks Act.

"Unless the brand or trade name is actually on the Register of Trade Marks and is in force under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, CGST (Central Goods and Services tax) rate of 5 percent will not be applicable on the supply of such goods," an official statement said.

It said that CGST rate on supply of certain goods, such as paneer, natural honey, wheat, rice and other cereals, pulses, flour of cereals and pulses is nil.

However, supply of such goods, when put up in unit container and bearing a registered brand name would attract CGST.

The clarification comes amid doubts being raised with regard to the meaning of registered brand name for the purpose of GST.

The GST has come into effect from July 1. It has subsumed several indirect taxes such as excise duty, VAT and sales tax. 

TAGS

GSTGST rolloutGoods and Services TaxCGSTCentral Goods and Services taxtrademark law

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Sahara chief Subrata Roy&#039;s parole extended till July 20; SC gives him 15 days more to deposit Rs 552 crore
Companies

Sahara chief Subrata Roy's parole extended till July 2...

Indian IPO market to pick up pace in coming months: Report
Markets

Indian IPO market to pick up pace in coming months: Report

Automobiles

Renault cuts vehicle prices by up to 7% to pass on GST bene...

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLA starting at Rs 30.65 lakh
Automobiles

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLA starting at Rs 30.65 lakh

Industry to add $280 billion to GDP from GST in 8-9 years
Economy

Industry to add $280 billion to GDP from GST in 8-9 years

Hero MotoCorp aims to launch BSVI models much before 2020
Automobiles

Hero MotoCorp aims to launch BSVI models much before 2020

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video