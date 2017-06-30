GST rollout from July 1: List of dearer and cheaper goods, services

New Delhi: As the country is all set to brace the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from July 1, the taxation on host of products will undergo changes.

The GST Council has decided the tax rates for 1,211 items, a majority kept at 18 percent.

Meat, fresh vegetables, honey, jaggery, prasadam, kumkum, bindi, pappad and contraceptives have been exempt from GST levy.

Here's a list of products that will become expensive and cheaper after the implementation of GST