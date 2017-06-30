GST rollout from July 1: List of dearer and cheaper goods, services
Here's a list of products that will become expensive and cheaper after the implementation of GST.
New Delhi: As the country is all set to brace the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from July 1, the taxation on host of products will undergo changes.
The GST Council has decided the tax rates for 1,211 items, a majority kept at 18 percent.
Meat, fresh vegetables, honey, jaggery, prasadam, kumkum, bindi, pappad and contraceptives have been exempt from GST levy.
Here's a list of products that will become expensive and cheaper after the implementation of GST
- Small cars will be charged 1 percent cess on top of 28 percent tax
- Mid-sized and luxury cars will attract cess of 15 percent on top of the peak rate
- Aerated drinks have been put in the 28 percent bracket along with a cess of 12 percent
- Pizza bread, sevaiya, condensed milk, frozen vegetables will attract 5 percent levy
- GST on Coal has been brought down to 5 percent from the current tax incidence of 11.69 percent
- oil, soaps and toothpaste will be charged GST of 18 percent instead of present 22-24
- ACs and refrigerators will fall in the 28 percent tax slab
- Life-saving drugs have been kept at 5 percent
- All capital goods and all industrial intermediaries would attract 18 percent tax instead of 28 percent.
- 'Mithai' or sweets will attract 5 percent levy.
- Sugar, tea, coffee (barring instant coffee) and edible oil will attract the lowest tax rate of 5 percent
- Frozen meat will attract a GST of 12 percent
- Ayurvedic or homeopathy medicines, agarbatti, umbrella, electric vehicles and mobile phone manufacturing will be taxed at 12 percent
- Pastries and cakes, pasta, ice cream and soups, instant food mixes, betel nut, vinegar and sharbat will attract 18 percent tax
- 28 percent tax will be levied on chewing gum, chocolates, custard powder and waffles containing chocolate.
- Train passengers will have to pay a bit more to travel AC and first class. Service tax on ticket charges is set to hike from 4.5 percent to 5 percent
- Financial services like Credit card bill and telecom have been put in the 18 percent GST slab
- GST will be levied at the rate of 2.25 percent on premium payment for endowment policy as compared to 1.88 percent earlier
- Entertainment tax will be merged with service tax and a composite 28 percent levy charged on cinema services as well as gambling and betting at race course
- Gold will become slightly costlier as gold and gold jewellery will be taxed at 3 percent.