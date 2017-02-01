Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights

New Delhi: Highlights of the Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament on Wednesday:



*We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

*Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism

*Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

*Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

*The focus of the budget are in these areas: Farmers, rural population, youth, poor and underprivileged, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public service, fiscal management and tax administration.

*Demonetization seeks to create a new normal where in the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real.

*India’s macroeconomic stability continues to the foundation of our economic success.

*Uncertainty around commodity prices, especially around crude oil, second major challenge.

* Signs of retreat from globalisation have potential to affect exports from many emerging economies, including India.

*36% increase in FDI flow; forex reserves at $361 billion in January, which is enough to cover 12 months needs.

*Allocation under MNREGA increased to 48,000 crore from Rs 38,500 crore. This is highest ever allocation

* Total allocation for rural, agricultural and allied sectors for 2017-18 is Rs 187223 crore, which is 24% higher than last year.

*One crore houses for poor by 2019.

*Safe drinking water to cover 28,000 arsenic and Fluoride-affected habitations in the next four years.

*133-km road per day constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as against 73-km in 2011-14.

*For senior citizens, Aadhar cards giving their health condition will be introduced.

*Two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat.

* Swachh Bharat Mission has made tremendous progress in promoting safe sanitation and ending open defectation

* By 2019 all passenger coaches of railways to be fitted with bio-toilets

* 1 crore houses to be completed by 2019 for houseless and those living in `kacha` houses

* Rs 19,000 crore in 2017-18 for PMGSY; together with contribution from states, Rs 27,000 crore to be spent

* Total allocation for rural, agricultural & allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record Rs 1,87,223 crore, up 24 per cent from last year

* Target for agricultural credit in 2017-18 has been fixed at a record Rs 10 lakh crore

* Coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana to go up from 30 per cent of cropped area, to 40 per cent in 2017-18, 50 per cent in 2018-19

* NABARD to set up dedicated micro-irrigation fund to be set to achieve Per Drop More Crop mission

* Corpus of NABARD`s long-term irrigation fund raised to Rs 40,000 crore

* Mini soil-testing labs in Krishi Vigyan Kendras to ensure 100 per cent coverage

* Highest ever allocation to MGNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore

Committed to making taxation rate reasonable, our tax administration more fair and expand the tax base of the country

