close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:21
Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights

New Delhi: Highlights of the Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament on Wednesday:
 

*We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

*Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism

*Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

*Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

*The focus of the budget are in these areas: Farmers, rural population, youth, poor and underprivileged, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public service, fiscal management and tax administration.

*Demonetization seeks to create a new normal where in the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real.

*India’s macroeconomic stability continues to the foundation of our economic success.

*Uncertainty around commodity prices, especially around crude oil, second major challenge.

* Signs of retreat from globalisation have potential to affect exports from many emerging economies, including India.

*36% increase in FDI flow; forex reserves at $361 billion in January, which is enough to cover 12 months needs.

 *Allocation under MNREGA increased to 48,000 crore from Rs 38,500 crore. This is highest ever allocation

* Total allocation for rural, agricultural and allied sectors for 2017-18 is Rs 187223 crore, which is 24% higher than last year.

*One crore houses for poor by 2019.

*Safe drinking water to cover 28,000 arsenic and Fluoride-affected habitations in the next four years.

*133-km road per day constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as against 73-km in 2011-14.

*For senior citizens, Aadhar cards giving their health condition will be introduced.

*Two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat.

* Swachh Bharat Mission has made tremendous progress in promoting safe sanitation and ending open defectation

* By 2019 all passenger coaches of railways to be fitted with bio-toilets 

* 1 crore houses to be completed by 2019 for houseless and those living in `kacha` houses 

* Rs 19,000 crore in 2017-18 for PMGSY; together with contribution from states, Rs 27,000 crore to be spent 

* Total allocation for rural, agricultural & allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record Rs 1,87,223 crore, up 24 per cent from last year 

* Target for agricultural credit in 2017-18 has been fixed at a record Rs 10 lakh crore 

* Coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana to go up from 30 per cent of cropped area, to 40 per cent in 2017-18, 50 per cent in 2018-19 

* NABARD to set up dedicated micro-irrigation fund to be set to achieve Per Drop More Crop mission 

* Corpus of NABARD`s long-term irrigation fund raised to Rs 40,000 crore 

* Mini soil-testing labs in Krishi Vigyan Kendras to ensure 100 per cent coverage 

* Highest ever allocation to MGNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore 

*MerGer of Railway Budget with Budget 2017 a historic step 

* Transform, Energize and Clean India - #TECIndia - our agenda for the next year 

* Advancement of budget will enable all ministries, departments to operationalize all schemes right from beginning of next fiscal 

* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real 

* Effects of demonetisation not expected to spill over to next year 

* Firmly believe that GST, Demonetisation, built on JAM, will have an epoch-making impact on the lives of our people 

* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real 

* Recalls #MahatmaGandhi`s words: A right cause never fails 

* 3 challenges in current global scenario:Monetary stance of US FED Reserve, Commodity prices specially crude oil & retreat from globalisation 

* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration 

* Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism 

* Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance 

* Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations 

* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money  

 Committed to making taxation rate reasonable, our tax administration more fair and expand the tax base of the country

* Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana lending target has been doubled at Rs 2.44 lakh crore for 2017-18

* 3,500 km railway lines to be commissioned in 2017-18 against 2,800 km in 2016-17

* Railways plan size for 2017-18 pegged at Rs. 1,31,000 crore, including Rs 55,000 crore to be provided by the government

* Using space technology in a big way to plan MGNREGA works

* During 2017-18, another 5 lakh ponds to be constructed for drought-proofing

* AadharPay, a merchant version of Aadhaar-enabled payment system to be launched shortly for those without debit cards, mobile phones

* Sanitation coverage in rural areas has gone up to 60 per cent

* Swachh Bharat Mission has made tremendous progress in promoting safe sanitation and ending open defectation

* By 2019 all passenger coaches of railways to be fitted with bio-toilets

* 1 crore houses to be completed by 2019 for houseless and those living in `kacha` houses

* Rs 19,000 crore in 2017-18 for PMGSY; together with contribution from states, Rs 27,000 crore to be spent

* Total allocation for rural, agricultural & allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record Rs 1,87,223 crore, up 24 per cent from last year

* Target for agricultural credit in 2017-18 has been fixed at a record Rs 10 lakh crore 

* Coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana to go up from 30 per cent of cropped area, to 40 per cent in 2017-18, 50 per cent in 2018-19

* NABARD to set up dedicated micro-irrigation fund to be set to achieve Per Drop More Crop mission

* Corpus of NABARD`s long-term irrigation fund raised to Rs 40,000 crore 

* Mini soil-testing labs in Krishi Vigyan Kendras to ensure 100 per cent coverage

* Highest ever allocation to MGNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore

*Merger of Railway Budget with Budget 2017 a historic step

* Transform, Energize and Clean India - #TECIndia - our agenda for the next year

* Advancement of budget will enable all ministries, departments to operationalize all schemes right from beginning of next fiscal

* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real

* Effects of demonetisation not expected to spill over to next year

* Firmly believe that GST, Demonetisation, built on JAM, will have an epoch-making impact on the lives of our people

* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real

* Recalls #MahatmaGandhi`s words: A right cause never fails 

* 3 challenges in current global scenario:Monetary stance of US FED Reserve, Commodity prices specially crude oil & retreat from globalisation

* We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration

* Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism

* Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance

* Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations

* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 11:28
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.