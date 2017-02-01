Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights
New Delhi: Highlights of the Union budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament on Wednesday:
*We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration
*Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, issue of corruption & crony capitalism
*Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance
*Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations* We are moving from informal to formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money
*The focus of the budget are in these areas: Farmers, rural population, youth, poor and underprivileged, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public service, fiscal management and tax administration.
*Demonetization seeks to create a new normal where in the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real.
*India’s macroeconomic stability continues to the foundation of our economic success.
*Uncertainty around commodity prices, especially around crude oil, second major challenge.
* Signs of retreat from globalisation have potential to affect exports from many emerging economies, including India.
*36% increase in FDI flow; forex reserves at $361 billion in January, which is enough to cover 12 months needs.
*Allocation under MNREGA increased to 48,000 crore from Rs 38,500 crore. This is highest ever allocation
* Total allocation for rural, agricultural and allied sectors for 2017-18 is Rs 187223 crore, which is 24% higher than last year.
*One crore houses for poor by 2019.
*Safe drinking water to cover 28,000 arsenic and Fluoride-affected habitations in the next four years.
*133-km road per day constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana as against 73-km in 2011-14.
*For senior citizens, Aadhar cards giving their health condition will be introduced.
*Two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat.
* Swachh Bharat Mission has made tremendous progress in promoting safe sanitation and ending open defectation
* By 2019 all passenger coaches of railways to be fitted with bio-toilets
* 1 crore houses to be completed by 2019 for houseless and those living in `kacha` houses
* Rs 19,000 crore in 2017-18 for PMGSY; together with contribution from states, Rs 27,000 crore to be spent
* Total allocation for rural, agricultural & allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record Rs 1,87,223 crore, up 24 per cent from last year
* Target for agricultural credit in 2017-18 has been fixed at a record Rs 10 lakh crore
* Coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana to go up from 30 per cent of cropped area, to 40 per cent in 2017-18, 50 per cent in 2018-19
* NABARD to set up dedicated micro-irrigation fund to be set to achieve Per Drop More Crop mission
* Corpus of NABARD`s long-term irrigation fund raised to Rs 40,000 crore
* Mini soil-testing labs in Krishi Vigyan Kendras to ensure 100 per cent coverage
* Highest ever allocation to MGNREGA at Rs 48,000 crore
*MerGer of Railway Budget with Budget 2017 a historic step
* Transform, Energize and Clean India - #TECIndia - our agenda for the next year
* Advancement of budget will enable all ministries, departments to operationalize all schemes right from beginning of next fiscal
* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real
* Effects of demonetisation not expected to spill over to next year
* Firmly believe that GST, Demonetisation, built on JAM, will have an epoch-making impact on the lives of our people
* Demonetisation aims to create a new normal, where the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real
* Recalls #MahatmaGandhi`s words: A right cause never fails
* 3 challenges in current global scenario:Monetary stance of US FED Reserve, Commodity prices specially crude oil & retreat from globalisation
Committed to making taxation rate reasonable, our tax administration more fair and expand the tax base of the country
