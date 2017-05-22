High-speed Tejas Express: All you need to know- timings, reservation, services, fare

New Delhi: Indian Railways will introduce the high speed, air-conditioned Tejas Express between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai and Karmali for the first time on Monday.

Railway Minister Suresh Parabhu will flag-off Mumbai CST-Karmali Tejas Superfast as Inaugural Special from Mumbai CST on 22/05/2017 (Monday) at 15.25 hrs via Video conferencing from Swami Narayan Sabhagruh, Dadar. The train will reach Karmali at 00:35 hrs on next day.

Here are the key facts about high-speed Tejas Express

Tejas Express is a state of the art train capable of running at the speed of 200 kmph.

It will run between Mumbai and Karmali (5 days a week during Non-monsoon period and 3 days a week during monsoon period).

Regular Service:

Commencement of Regular Service:

a. 22120 Ex. Karmali w.e.f. 23/05/2017.

b. 22119 Ex. Mumbai CST w.e.f. 24/05/2017.

1. Timings upto 09/06/2017- Non Monsoon (Five days a week) :

Train No. 22119 Mumbai CST – Karmali , Tejas Superfast. will leave from Mumbai CST at 05:00 hrs on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday (Five days a week). Train will reach Karmali at 13:30 Hrs on same day.

Train No. 22120 Karmali - Mumbai CST, Tejas Superfast. will leave from Karmali at 14:30 hrs on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday (Five days a week). Train will reach Mumbai CST at 23:00 Hrs on same day.

2. Timings w.e.f. 10/06/2017 to 31/10/2017 - Monsoon (Tri weekly):

Train No. 22119 Mumbai CST – Karmali , Tejas Superfast. will leave from Mumbai CST at 05:00 hrs on every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday (Tri weekly). Train will reach Karmali at 15:30 Hrs on same day.

Train No. 22120 Karmali - Mumbai CST, Tejas Superfast. will leave from Karmali at 07:30 hrs on every Tuesday, Thursday, & Sunday (Tri weekly). Train will reach Mumbai CST at 19:45 Hrs on same day.

Halts: Dadar (DD), Thane(TNA), Panvel(PNVL), Ratnagiri(RN), Kudal(KUDL)

Composition: Total 15 LHB Coaches :- Executive CC – 01, Coach, CC – 12 Coach, Generator Cum SLR – 02 Coach.

Reservation: Bookings for Inaugural Special Train No. 02119 leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on 22.5.2017 and for Regular Services of 22119 leaving from 24.5.2017 will open on 21.5.2017 at all PRS counters and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Catering Services- In case the passenger wishes to opt for onboard catering services, service – wise catering charges i.e. Executive class and Chair car on Tejas Trains shall be inbuilt in the ticket fare. If passenger do not opt for catering services at the time of booking the ticket and decides to purchase meals onboard, an extra amount of Rs 50/- per service, in addition to the prescribed catering charges shall be charged subject to availability. However a charge of Rs 20/- will be included in the fare for all passengers of all classes, since packaged drinking water and newspapers will be provided on board to every passenger irrespective of their option for onboard meals.

Tejas Express Fare details: