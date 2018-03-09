Himachal Pradesh government presents Budget for 2018-19: Key highlights

New Delhi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented the Himachal Pradesh Budget for 2018-19.
Here are the highlights of the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2018-19
Grant under "Vidhayak Khsetra Vikaas Nidhi Yojana" raised to Rs 1.25 crore.
Discretionary grant raised to Rs 7 lakh.
New e-stamping system will be launched.
All the tenders above Rs 5 lakh will be carried out online using e-Procurement portal.
Budget provision of Rs 220 crore under state food subsidy scheme.
New “Flow Irrigation Scheme” with an outlay of Rs 150 crore for next five years launched.
New scheme “ Solar Irrigation Scheme” launched with a budget outlay of Rs 200 crore for next five years.
Electricity to farmers for irrigation purpose to be provided at 75 paisa per unit in place of existing Rs 1 per unit.
Rs 29 crore for "Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna" and for "Weather Based Insurance Scheme".
Rs 150 crore proposed for upgradation and opening of new Mandis under world bank project.
Setting up of Gau-Sewa Aayog announced. Gau Vansh Vikas cess on every bottle of liquor sold in the S t ate collecting Rs 8 crore per annum.
Award of Rs 10 lakh to Panchayat free of abandoned cattle.
Rs 194 crore to the PRIs as per the recommendations of 5th State Finance Commission.
Rs 100 crore for Skill Development Allowance.
Rs 300 crore as grant and equity to HRTC.
Rs 50 crore for Mukhya Mantri sadak yojna.
School bags to be provided to the students of 1st, 3rd, 6th and 9th class under ‘Atal Vardi Yojna’.
Grant-in-aid of Rs 110 crore to Himachal Pradesh University.
Medical emergency assistance increased from existing Rs 50 thousand to Rs 2.5 lakh under the “Himachal Pradesh Patrakar Kalyan Yojna”.
Withdrawal of present annual income limit announced.
Baby kit worth Rs 1,500 will be provided to all new born under new “Mukhya Mantri Aashirwad Scheme”.
Assist ance to BPL families under “Beti Hai Anmol Y ojna” enhanced to Rs 12,000.
Critical care p ackage under “ Swasthya Bima Y ojna” enhanced from Rs 1,75,000 to Rs 2,50,000 for families having one or two girl child.
Additional assist ance of Rs 75,000 will be payable to the girls for their medical care.
Social Security pension enhanced to Rs 750 per month. Pension to persons having 70 percent and above disabilities and persons aged 70 years and above 93 enhanced to Rs 1,300 per month. Budget provision of Rs 600 crore for Social Security Pension Schemes.
Daily wages increased to Rs 225 per day .
Rs 65 crore for construction of new residences and Rs 25 crore for repair of Government residences.