How petrol and diesel prices have fluctuated in the last five years – See chart

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained at over 55-month high on Thursday, amidst continuous calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 74.63 a litre, the highest since September 14, 2013, when rates had hit Rs 76.06. Diesel price remains at Rs 65.93, the highest ever.

The central government levies Rs 19.48 a litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. State sales tax or VAT vary from state to state. In Delhi, VAT on petrol is Rs 15.84 and Rs 9.68 a litre on diesel.

While the government is hoping that geopolitical tension would ease and US shale oil would help ease oil prices, it is not in favour of tinkering with the autonomy given to oil PSUs to revise rates daily in line with the cost.

State-owned oil companies in June 2017, dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost.

Here's looking at how both petrol and diesel prices have fluctuated in the last five years

Petrol Prices in 4 metro cities in the since 2013 (Chart price as per 1st of every month)

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 01, 2017 68.09 70.68 77.46 71.17 April 01, 2017 66.29 68.97 72.66 69.28 January 02, 2017 70.60 73.13 76.91 70.07 December 01, 2016 66.10 68.81 72.46 65.58 November 06, 2016 67.62 70.24 74.00 67.13 October 01, 2016 64.58 67.61 71.00 64.13 September 01, 2016 63.47 66.84 68.40 63.02 August 01, 2016 61.09 64.97 65.70 60.65 July 01, 2016 64.76 67.79 69.32 64.24 June 01, 2016 65.60 68.46 70.18 65.04 May 01, 2016 62.19 65.73 66.71 61.64 April 05, 2016 61.87 65.48 67.96 61.32 March 01, 2016 56.61 62.32 62.75 56.08 February 01, 2016 59.95 64.84 66.05 59.42 January 01, 2016 59.35 65.12 66.40 59.77 December 01, 2015 60.48 65.93 67.55 60.80 November 01, 2015 60.70 66.11 67.77 61.02 September 01, 2015 61.20 66.50 68.25 61.46 August 01, 2015 64.47 69.15 69.51 64.77 July 01, 2015 66.62 74.09 74.52 69.84 June 16, 2015 66.93 74.42 74.78 70.12 May 01, 2015 63.16 70.44 70.84 66.08 April 02, 2015 60.00 67.48 67.53 62.75 March 01, 2015 60.49 67.92 68.14 63.31 February 04, 2015 56.49 64.60 63.90 58.88 January 17, 2015 58.91 66.64 66.36 61.38 December 01, 2014 63.33 70.73 70.95 66.05 November 01, 2014 64.24 71.68 71.91 67.01 October 01, 2014 67.86 75.46 75.73 70.87 August 01, 2014 72.51 80.30 80.60 75.78 July 01, 2014 73.60 81.43 81.75 76.93 June 01, 2014 71.51 79.36 80.11 74.71 May 13, 2014 71.41 79.26 80.00 74.60 April 01, 2014 72.26 80.13 80.89 75.49 March 01, 2014 73.16 80.96 82.07 76.48 February 01, 2014 72.43 80.20 81.31 75.71 January 04, 2014 72.43 79.55 79.52 75.68 December 01, 2013 71.02 78.07 78.04 74.22 November 01, 2013 71.02 78.07 78.04 74.22 October 01, 2013 72.40 79.51 79.49 75.68 September 01, 2013 74.10 81.57 81.57 77.48 August 01, 2013 71.28 78.64 78.61 74.49 July 01, 2013 68.58 75.84 75.79 71.65 June 01, 2013 63.99 71.29 72.08 66.85 May 01, 2013 63.09 70.35 69.73 65.90 April 01, 2013 68.31 75.79 75.21 71.42 March 02, 2013 70.74 78.34 77.66 73.95 February 16, 2013 69.06 76.59 75.89 72.17 January 01, 2013 67.24 75.03 74.32 70.58

Diesel Prices in 4 metro cities in the since 2013

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 01, 2017 57.35 59.61 63.12 60.71 April 01, 2017 55.61 57.86 61.27 58.82 January 02, 2017 57.82 60.06 63.61 59.47 December 01, 2016 54.57 56.81 60.17 56.10 November 06, 2016 56.41 58.67 62.15 58.02 October 01, 2016 52.51 54.83 58.03 53.98 September 01, 2016 52.94 55.15 58.48 54.43 August 01, 2016 52.27 54.57 57.47 53.73 July 01, 2016 54.70 56.89 60.00 56.25 June 01, 2016 53.93 56.13 59.21 55.44 May 01, 2016 50.95 52.97 56.61 51.78 April 05, 2016 49.31 51.58 56.09 50.09 March 01, 2016 46.43 49.57 53.06 47.13 February 01, 2016 44.68 48.04 51.22 45.33 January 01, 2016 45.03 48.80 52.16 46.25 December 01, 2015 46.55 50.10 53.78 47.77 November 01, 2015 45.93 49.55 53.11 47.10 September 01, 2015 44.45 48.23 49.51 45.56 August 01, 2015 46.12 49.66 51.29 47.30 July 01, 2015 50.22 54.75 57.64 53.52 June 16, 2015 50.93 55.45 58.37 54.29 May 01, 2015 49.57 54.17 56.87 52.76 April 02, 2015 48.50 53.23 55.69 51.61 March 01, 2015 49.71 54.29 57.08 52.92 February 04, 2015 46.01 50.99 52.99 48.91 January 17, 2015 48.26 52.99 55.47 51.34 December 01, 2014 52.51 57.08 60.11 55.93 November 01, 2014 53.35 57.95 61.04 56.84 October 01, 2014 55.60 60.30 63.54 59.27 August 01, 2014 58.40 63.22 66.63 62.30 July 01, 2014 57.84 62.64 66.01 61.70 June 01, 2014 57.28 61.97 65.84 61.12 May 13, 2014 56.71 61.38 65.21 60.50 April 01, 2014 55.49 60.11 63.86 59.18 March 01, 2014 55.48 60.09 63.86 59.17 February 01, 2014 54.91 59.50 63.23 58.56 January 04, 2014 54.34 58.76 61.42 57.93 December 01, 2013 53.67 58.08 60.70 57.23 November 01, 2013 53.10 57.49 60.08 56.61 October 01, 2013 52.54 56.90 59.46 56.01 September 01, 2013 51.97 56.33 58.86 55.37 August 01, 2013 51.40 55.74 58.23 54.76 July 01, 2013 50.26 54.57 56.99 53.54 June 01, 2013 50.25 54.56 57.79 53.53 May 01, 2013 48.67 52.91 54.92 51.82 April 01, 2013 48.63 52.86 54.87 51.78 March 02, 2013 48.16 52.04 54.26 51.23 February 16, 2013 48.16 52.04 54.26 51.23 January 01, 2013 47.15 50.98 53.14 50.13

(Chart source: IOCL, some months may be missing)