How petrol and diesel prices have fluctuated in the last five years – See chart

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained at over 55-month high on Thursday, amidst continuous calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.
Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 74.63 a litre, the highest since September 14, 2013, when rates had hit Rs 76.06. Diesel price remains at Rs 65.93, the highest ever.
The central government levies Rs 19.48 a litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. State sales tax or VAT vary from state to state. In Delhi, VAT on petrol is Rs 15.84 and Rs 9.68 a litre on diesel.
While the government is hoping that geopolitical tension would ease and US shale oil would help ease oil prices, it is not in favour of tinkering with the autonomy given to oil PSUs to revise rates daily in line with the cost.
State-owned oil companies in June 2017, dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost.
Here's looking at how both petrol and diesel prices have fluctuated in the last five years
Petrol Prices in 4 metro cities in the since 2013 (Chart price as per 1st of every month)
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|May 01, 2017
|68.09
|70.68
|77.46
|71.17
|April 01, 2017
|66.29
|68.97
|72.66
|69.28
|January 02, 2017
|70.60
|73.13
|76.91
|70.07
|December 01, 2016
|66.10
|68.81
|72.46
|65.58
|November 06, 2016
|67.62
|70.24
|74.00
|67.13
|October 01, 2016
|64.58
|67.61
|71.00
|64.13
|September 01, 2016
|63.47
|66.84
|68.40
|63.02
|August 01, 2016
|61.09
|64.97
|65.70
|60.65
|July 01, 2016
|64.76
|67.79
|69.32
|64.24
|June 01, 2016
|65.60
|68.46
|70.18
|65.04
|May 01, 2016
|62.19
|65.73
|66.71
|61.64
|April 05, 2016
|61.87
|65.48
|67.96
|61.32
|March 01, 2016
|56.61
|62.32
|62.75
|56.08
|February 01, 2016
|59.95
|64.84
|66.05
|59.42
|January 01, 2016
|59.35
|65.12
|66.40
|59.77
|December 01, 2015
|60.48
|65.93
|67.55
|60.80
|November 01, 2015
|60.70
|66.11
|67.77
|61.02
|September 01, 2015
|61.20
|66.50
|68.25
|61.46
|August 01, 2015
|64.47
|69.15
|69.51
|64.77
|July 01, 2015
|66.62
|74.09
|74.52
|69.84
|June 16, 2015
|66.93
|74.42
|74.78
|70.12
|May 01, 2015
|63.16
|70.44
|70.84
|66.08
|April 02, 2015
|60.00
|67.48
|67.53
|62.75
|March 01, 2015
|60.49
|67.92
|68.14
|63.31
|February 04, 2015
|56.49
|64.60
|63.90
|58.88
|January 17, 2015
|58.91
|66.64
|66.36
|61.38
|December 01, 2014
|63.33
|70.73
|70.95
|66.05
|November 01, 2014
|64.24
|71.68
|71.91
|67.01
|October 01, 2014
|67.86
|75.46
|75.73
|70.87
|August 01, 2014
|72.51
|80.30
|80.60
|75.78
|July 01, 2014
|73.60
|81.43
|81.75
|76.93
|June 01, 2014
|71.51
|79.36
|80.11
|74.71
|May 13, 2014
|71.41
|79.26
|80.00
|74.60
|April 01, 2014
|72.26
|80.13
|80.89
|75.49
|March 01, 2014
|73.16
|80.96
|82.07
|76.48
|February 01, 2014
|72.43
|80.20
|81.31
|75.71
|January 04, 2014
|72.43
|79.55
|79.52
|75.68
|December 01, 2013
|71.02
|78.07
|78.04
|74.22
|November 01, 2013
|71.02
|78.07
|78.04
|74.22
|October 01, 2013
|72.40
|79.51
|79.49
|75.68
|September 01, 2013
|74.10
|81.57
|81.57
|77.48
|August 01, 2013
|71.28
|78.64
|78.61
|74.49
|July 01, 2013
|68.58
|75.84
|75.79
|71.65
|June 01, 2013
|63.99
|71.29
|72.08
|66.85
|May 01, 2013
|63.09
|70.35
|69.73
|65.90
|April 01, 2013
|68.31
|75.79
|75.21
|71.42
|March 02, 2013
|70.74
|78.34
|77.66
|73.95
|February 16, 2013
|69.06
|76.59
|75.89
|72.17
|January 01, 2013
|67.24
|75.03
|74.32
|70.58
Diesel Prices in 4 metro cities in the since 2013
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|May 01, 2017
|57.35
|59.61
|63.12
|60.71
|April 01, 2017
|55.61
|57.86
|61.27
|58.82
|January 02, 2017
|57.82
|60.06
|63.61
|59.47
|December 01, 2016
|54.57
|56.81
|60.17
|56.10
|November 06, 2016
|56.41
|58.67
|62.15
|58.02
|October 01, 2016
|52.51
|54.83
|58.03
|53.98
|September 01, 2016
|52.94
|55.15
|58.48
|54.43
|August 01, 2016
|52.27
|54.57
|57.47
|53.73
|July 01, 2016
|54.70
|56.89
|60.00
|56.25
|June 01, 2016
|53.93
|56.13
|59.21
|55.44
|May 01, 2016
|50.95
|52.97
|56.61
|51.78
|April 05, 2016
|49.31
|51.58
|56.09
|50.09
|March 01, 2016
|46.43
|49.57
|53.06
|47.13
|February 01, 2016
|44.68
|48.04
|51.22
|45.33
|January 01, 2016
|45.03
|48.80
|52.16
|46.25
|December 01, 2015
|46.55
|50.10
|53.78
|47.77
|November 01, 2015
|45.93
|49.55
|53.11
|47.10
|September 01, 2015
|44.45
|48.23
|49.51
|45.56
|August 01, 2015
|46.12
|49.66
|51.29
|47.30
|July 01, 2015
|50.22
|54.75
|57.64
|53.52
|June 16, 2015
|50.93
|55.45
|58.37
|54.29
|May 01, 2015
|49.57
|54.17
|56.87
|52.76
|April 02, 2015
|48.50
|53.23
|55.69
|51.61
|March 01, 2015
|49.71
|54.29
|57.08
|52.92
|February 04, 2015
|46.01
|50.99
|52.99
|48.91
|January 17, 2015
|48.26
|52.99
|55.47
|51.34
|December 01, 2014
|52.51
|57.08
|60.11
|55.93
|November 01, 2014
|53.35
|57.95
|61.04
|56.84
|October 01, 2014
|55.60
|60.30
|63.54
|59.27
|August 01, 2014
|58.40
|63.22
|66.63
|62.30
|July 01, 2014
|57.84
|62.64
|66.01
|61.70
|June 01, 2014
|57.28
|61.97
|65.84
|61.12
|May 13, 2014
|56.71
|61.38
|65.21
|60.50
|April 01, 2014
|55.49
|60.11
|63.86
|59.18
|March 01, 2014
|55.48
|60.09
|63.86
|59.17
|February 01, 2014
|54.91
|59.50
|63.23
|58.56
|January 04, 2014
|54.34
|58.76
|61.42
|57.93
|December 01, 2013
|53.67
|58.08
|60.70
|57.23
|November 01, 2013
|53.10
|57.49
|60.08
|56.61
|October 01, 2013
|52.54
|56.90
|59.46
|56.01
|September 01, 2013
|51.97
|56.33
|58.86
|55.37
|August 01, 2013
|51.40
|55.74
|58.23
|54.76
|July 01, 2013
|50.26
|54.57
|56.99
|53.54
|June 01, 2013
|50.25
|54.56
|57.79
|53.53
|May 01, 2013
|48.67
|52.91
|54.92
|51.82
|April 01, 2013
|48.63
|52.86
|54.87
|51.78
|March 02, 2013
|48.16
|52.04
|54.26
|51.23
|February 16, 2013
|48.16
|52.04
|54.26
|51.23
|January 01, 2013
|47.15
|50.98
|53.14
|50.13
(Chart source: IOCL, some months may be missing)