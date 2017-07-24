close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

I-T dept probing 30,000 cases where ITRs revised after demonetisation: CBDT

The Income Tax department is probing over 30,000 cases of alleged tax evasion wherein the returns (ITRs) were revised by assessees post demonetisation, CBDT chief Sushil Chandra said on Monday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 22:36
I-T dept probing 30,000 cases where ITRs revised after demonetisation: CBDT

New Delhi: The Income Tax department is probing over 30,000 cases of alleged tax evasion wherein the returns (ITRs) were revised by assessees post demonetisation, CBDT chief Sushil Chandra said on Monday.

The Income Tax returns filed after November 8 last year were scrutinised against their earlier tax compliance following which these cases were detected, he said.

"We are taking action in these instances," Chandra told reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark the 157th Income Tax day here.

He said that after the first phase of 'Operation Clean Money', it was found that some assessees did not report about all their bank accounts to the taxman.

Under the Operation Clean Money, the I-T department is contacting those whose bank account deposits were seen to be suspicious post the note ban.

"We have found that they (assessees) have got more accounts...They have given less accounts in their replies (to the department). We have now informed them through email and want their response over our website," he said.

The Income Tax boss also said that India has an entry rate tax at 5 per cent of the income which is one of the "lowest" across the globe.

"It is a very reasonable rate of taxation....I do not think we can lower it at present," he said.

Talking about the department's action under the newly enacted Benami Transactions Act, Chandra said the taxman has made attachments worth Rs 840 crore in 233 cases till now.

"We have found that many shell companies are owning such (benami) properties. Action will be taken," he added.

The demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year.

TAGS

Income Tax departmentIncome TaxCBDTIncome Tax returnsitrDemonetisation

From Zee News

US allows fast processing again for some H-1B visa applications
International Business

US allows fast processing again for some H-1B visa applicat...

Privacy cannot be excuse for evading tax obligations: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Privacy cannot be excuse for evading tax obligations: Arun...

Video: After Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 allegedly catches fire
Technology

Video: After Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 all...

Less than 1% of registered job seekers got placed: Government
Companies

Less than 1% of registered job seekers got placed: Governme...

Jio&#039;s cheap handsets may reverse India&#039;s revenue decline trend
Companies

Jio's cheap handsets may reverse India's revenue...

Companies

Reliance Capital's shareholders approve demerger schem...

5 ways to remain committed to your savings goal
Personal Finance

5 ways to remain committed to your savings goal

Sensex zooms 216 points to end at record high of 32,245; Nifty closes at new peak of 9,966
Markets

Sensex zooms 216 points to end at record high of 32,245; Ni...

Arun Jaitley introduces bill to replace Banking Regulation Ordinance in Lok Sabha
Markets

Arun Jaitley introduces bill to replace Banking Regulation...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video