India, ASEAN marked by 3 C’s of Culture, Commerce and Connectivity: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that culture, commerce and connectivity were the three C`s which mark the historical connection of the Asean states and India.

Speaking at a panel on Trade in Services at the ASEAN - India Business and Investment Meet and Expo, he said, “ASEAN and India have a deep historical connection. The momentum which we need to push it is marked by 3 C’s of Culture, Commerce, and Connectivity.”

Prasad highlighted that Indian IT companies did not displace jobs but rather created employment opportunities, infused investments and expanded capacities in markets where they are present.

"Indian IT companies do not displace jobs but create jobs and they create capacities. That is their record in 200 cities across various countries, and that will be their record also in ASEAN countries in capacity building, local languages and hi-tech," he said.

India leads in software while many of the 10 ASEAN countries are known for their hardware prowess, Prasad said, adding that it is ready to share its experiences and expertise in the digital space with the grouping.

"We have to see how can we supplement and complement each other...," he said.

Prasad added that India with its software prowess as well as expertise in large digital projects and the ASEAN nations, which lead in hardware, should explore ways to "supplement" and "complement" each other.

He also said that India and ASEAN members are negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement which may be firmed up by the year-end.

The 16-member RCEP comprises 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their 6 FTA partners India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.