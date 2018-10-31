हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Bank

India jumps 23 places to take 77th rank in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' index

India has recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017.

India jumps 23 places to take 77th rank in World Bank&#039;s &#039;Ease of Doing Business&#039; index

New Delhi: India on Wednesday ranked at 77 in the World Bank's latest 'Ease of doing business' index. It has recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017.

In a near repeat of its performance last year, India now stands at 77 among 190 countries assessed by the multilateral lender.

Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) said that India has been recognised among top 10 improvers for the 2nd consecutive year. "India is now ranked first among South Asian countries compared to 6th rank in 2014," he added.

Speaking on 'Ease of Doing Business' dealing with construction permits, DIPP Secretary further said, "Online single window in Delhi & Mumbai has streamlined the processes. The procedures have reduced from 37 to 20 in Mumbai & 24 to 16 in Delhi."

The World Bank's latest Doing Business Report 2019 released on Wednesday showed that various measures undertaken by the government had helped India jump 23 places from its rank of 100 in 2017. The country had entered the top 100 last year with a bigger jump of 30 places.

"The Doing Business assessment provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies on ten parameters affecting a business through its life cycle," a Finance Ministry release said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
World BankEase of doing Business IndexIndia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close