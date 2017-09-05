close
India Vs China: A comparison of economic growth

Here is a comparison between Indian and Chinese economy

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 14:02
India Vs China: A comparison of economic growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held their first substantial bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS grouping of nations after the Dokhlam standoff which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

Chinese President told PM Modi that the two Asian giants are development opportunities for each other, not threats.

Here is a comparison between Indian and Chinese economy

Economy Size

Chinese economy: USD 11.22 trillion.
Indian economy: USD  2.45 trillion.

GDP Growth Rate

India’s GDP growth for June (2017) quarter was at 5.7 percent.
China's GDP growth for  second quarter (2017) was at 6.9 percent.

Trade

China's July (2017) trade balance was $46.74 billion.
India's July (2017) trade deficit was $11.49 billion.

India-China Bilateral Trade

India's trade deficit with China was at USD 46.56 billion (2016).

China's exports to India totaled USD 58.33 billion (2016).

India's exports to China was at USD 11.76 billion (2016).

Gold Reserves

China's gold reserves rose to $75.084 billion (Latest data).
India's gold reserves rose $19.94 billion (Latest data).

Forex Reserves

India's forex reserves was $3.081 trillion (Latest data).
China's forex reserves for July USD 394.55 billion (Latest data).

Unemployment Rate

The registered unemployment rate in Chinese cities stood at 3.95 percent at the end of the second quarter (2017), the lowest level in recent years.
India's number of employed in August (2017) was at 4.4%.

 

Indian economyChinese economyIndia-China economic growthIndia-China economy comparisonIndia trade deficitChina trade balanceIndia GDPChina GDP

