Indian Railways announce limit of free luggage in trains: New structure, penalty and more

New Delhi: Indian Railways have come up with a structure for carrying luggage in trains. Under the new structure, a certain limit of luggage can be carried free of cost while travelling on train. Beyond the prescribed limit, passengers will have to pay for their luggage.

This information was given by the Minister of State of Railways, Shri Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Railway passengers are permitted to carry luggage free of charge with them in the compartment up to 70 Kgs in First AC, 50 Kgs in First Class/AC-2 tier, 40 Kgs in AC 3-tier/AC Chair Car/Sleeper Class and 35 Kgs in Second Class.

The class-wise maximum limit is as under:

Class Maximum Limit 1st AC 150 kgs First class/AC-2 tier 100 kgs AC 3 tier/ AC Chair Car 40 kgs Sleeper Class 80 kgs Second Class 70 kgs

“Passengers are allowed to book and carry excess luggage beyond free allowance, with them in the compartment up to the maximum prescribed class-wise limit on payment of charges at 1.5 times of luggage rate,” an official release said.

When a passenger is detected either enroute or at the destination with unbooked or partially booked luggage weighing more than the free allowance/maximum prescribed class-wise limits, penalty as per rule is levied, it further added.