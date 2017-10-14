Indian Railways to introduce airline-like food, passengers may have to pay more

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the quality of food served in trains, Indian Railways has decided to change its menu.

As per reports, the railways is planning to copy the menu card of airlines. Soon the passengers will be served dry food items similar to flight food.

The Railway committee, set up to work on the menu, has submitted its report to board. Based on it, the board will soon come out with a decision, reports said.

However, with the change in menu, price rationalisation will also be made–which means passengers may have to shell out more after the new menu is released.

The committee has suggested that railways should also focus on serving ready to eat items. The new menu will offer food items without gravy.

Passengers should be served vegetarian biryani, rajma chawal, hakka noodles, pulav, and laddo, the committee suggested.

The Railways have now made catering optional in all the Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains following which 20 per cent people have rejected the option, recent figures have stated.

Railways have already started the new catering system in Delhi-Firozpur Shatabdi and Bihar Sampark Kranti as part of trial

It may be recalled that last month Railways carried out another trail to record customer feedback through an online form on the tablets.

Around 100 tablets were so far been given by the Railways to on-board supervisors of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in different railway zones for recording customer feedback on food quality, staff behaviour and other related issues.

The tablet was used on a trial basis for the first time on the Ahmedabad-Delhi Rajdhani.