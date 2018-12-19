हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Train-18

Indian Railways to soon roll out new EMU train with 130 Kmph speed, know salient features

The EMU train comes with higher passenger capacity.

New Delhi: After Train-18, Railway passengers will soon get another high-tech train from the stable of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The new train –Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) –commonly known as electric train, running at a speed of 130 Kmph is ready for its trial launch.

The EMU train with higher passenger capacity, has been already set off for Delhi on Wednesday (December 19), Sudhanshu Mani, General Manager, ICF said. It is expected to reach Shukurbasti between December 24-25. Once its trail is successful, the train's commercial launch will be rolled out.

The new EMU is designed on the same principle as that of the Train 18, India's first locomotive less train.

ICF started making the new EMUs from 2018 which is more modern, maintenance friendly and energy efficient. The prototype of underslung EMU has been manufactured by ICF at a cost of Rs 26 crore slightly higher than the conventional train.

The ICF had requested Railway Board to allot this rake to Southern Railway which would enable easier monitoring performance.

Here are the salient features of the EMU

Regenerative braking saves about 35 per cent energy

Stainless steel coach body

Aerodynamically shaped stainless steel driving end nose

Air conditioned driver cabs and ergonomic driver desk

Screw-less interior panels

Best in class cushion seats

Two toilets in passenger coaches and one toilet in Driving Motor Coach

CCTV surveillance system

GPS based passenger information/ announcement system

Capable of operating 130 KMPH with better travelling comfort for passengers

Talk Back system to enable passengers to talk to driver in case of emergency

