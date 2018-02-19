India's fastest train Gatimaan Express gets route extension, to cover Delhi to Gwalior in less than 4 hours

New Delhi: India`s fastest train Gatimaan Express, running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra Cantt stations, will on Monday extend its services to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

In order to boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh, Indian Railways has extended the services of Gatimaan Express to Jhansi. In the first phase the extension has been made up to Gwalior and will further extend up to Jhansi from April 1.

"The extension of this prestigious premium train will definitely facilitate movement of tourists to various tourist attractions in and around Gwalior and Jhansi," said a missive issued by the Railway Ministry.

The train will run six days a week except on Friday.

Gatimaan Express, which was flagged off in April 2016, runs at the maximum speed of 160 kmph. However, the stretch after Agra cant will allow Gatimaan Express to ply at a speed of 130 kmph.

Gatimaan Express, covers 200 km distance between Delhi and Agra in 100 minutes. But with the cap in speed beyond Agra, the train will now cover 306 kilometres (between Delhi and Gwalior) in 3 hours 15 minutes.

Equipped with a 5,500 HP electric locomotive, two Executive AC Chair Cars and eight AC Chair Car coaches, the train has a high—power emergency braking system, automatic fire alarm, GPS—based passenger information system and sliding doors in the coaches.

The passenger amenities have been enhanced by providing better catering service, improved coach interiors with wide windows, bio—toilets besides free multimedia services enabling passengers to view movies, news and cartoons during their journey. Hotspot devices have been installed at coaches to enable passengers to access multimedia services free of cost directly on their smartphones, tablets or laptops.