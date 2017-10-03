close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's manufacturing sector grows for 2nd month, hiring picks up

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.2 in September, little changed from its August reading, pointing to an ongoing recovery in business conditions, post GST launch.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 11:57
India&#039;s manufacturing sector grows for 2nd month, hiring picks up

New Delhi: Manufacturing activity in India expanded in September for the second month in a row, driven up by increase in output and new orders, even as their growth pace remained weak in the context of historical trend, a survey said on Tuesday.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.2 in September, little changed from its August reading, pointing to an ongoing recovery in business conditions, post GST launch. The figure was below the long-run trend of 54.1.

A reading above 50 denotes expansion and one below this mark means contraction.

"September data painted an encouraging picture as the sector continued to recover from the disruptions caused by the introduction of GST in July," said Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit, and author of the report.

Dodhia further said: "Business confidence strengthened among manufacturers as they reportedly anticipate long-term benefits from recent government policies. This was confirmed as the sector experienced meaningful gains in employment."

On the back of more new work orders, Indian manufacturers raised their staffing levels at the fastest pace since October 2012.

On the prices front, the survey said that though cost pressure intensified during September, inflation remained weaker than the long-run trend.

The strengthening of the Indian rupee may put a squeeze on efforts to revive demand for Indian goods from export markets.

"The lingering effects of recent economic shocks continue to cast a shadow on economic growth as IHS Markit downgrades its real GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent for fiscal year 2017-18," Dodhia said, adding that "it will be interesting to see if India's new economic advisory council will bolster its path to recovery".

India's economic growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent during April-June, underscoring the disruptions caused by uncertainty related to the GST rollout amid slowdown in manufacturing activities. 

TAGS

PMIPurchasing Managers' IndexSeptember manufacturing dataMarkitGDP growth

From Zee News

RCom reworking tower assets stake sale after wireless deal flop
Companies

RCom reworking tower assets stake sale after wireless deal...

RBI Monetary Policy Review: This is why MPC may not go for a rate cut
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: This is why MPC may not go for...

India improving on competitiveness index, but large ailments remain
Economy

India improving on competitiveness index, but large ailment...

Markets

SBI Life Insurance lists with 5% premium

Sensex pulls 332 points higher ahead of RBI meet, on global cues
Markets

Sensex pulls 332 points higher ahead of RBI meet, on global...

Rupee falls sharply to 65.60 against US dollar
Markets

Rupee falls sharply to 65.60 against US dollar

Sensex zooms over 250 points, Nifty nears 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex zooms over 250 points, Nifty nears 9,900-mark

Fitch lowers India&#039;s growth forecast to 6.9%
Economy

Fitch lowers India's growth forecast to 6.9%

Arun Jaitley to begin Dhaka visit tomorrow
Economy

Arun Jaitley to begin Dhaka visit tomorrow

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video