Inflation data shows steady decline in general prices: FM Jaitley

New Delhi: Countering the Congress's allegations of "price rise", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said inflation data shows a steady decline in general prices.

Taking to Twitter, he gave comparative data on inflation during the UPA rule and the Narendra Modi government with the help of graphs.

"Since the issue of price rise has been raised by some in the Congress Party, let the data on inflation figures speak for itself," he tweeted.

Since the issue of price rise has been raised by some in the Congress Party, let the data on inflation figures speak for itself. pic.twitter.com/0pxHTucKaM — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 5, 2017

The Congress had in November hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating "economic chaos" in the country and demanded that his government take immediate steps to bring the economy back on track and check further price rise.

"Inflation Data shows a steady decline in general prices," he said in another tweet.

Inflation Data shows a steady decline in general prices : pic.twitter.com/HolLLXOSur — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 5, 2017

The Congress has in its manifesto for the Gujarat polls promised it would cut state taxes on petrol products and bring down their prices by Rs 10 per litre and reduce power tariffs by 50 percent to curb inflation.

With PTI Inputs