IRCTC launching own payment aggregator iPay: All you want to know

The payment aggregator will be available at the ticketing arm's website from August.

New Delhi: Customers willing to book tickets on IRCTC website will soon be able to make payments via IRCTC's own payment arm.

IRCTC has tweeted that it is launching its own payment Aggregator IRCTC-iPay. The payment aggregator will be available at the ticketing arm's website from August.

IRCTC iPay will provide all payment options like Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc.

Last month, the Ministry of Railways launched the upgraded version of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

The revamped website move will ensure smooth ticket-bookings on IRCTC and strengthen the online ticket reservation system.

The user can manage the payment options by marking six banks as preferred banks under the 'My Profile' section.

A user even does not need to log in to the new website to enquire or search for trains. Users can check on availability of seats unlike the older version that only allowed access to the registered users.

