IRCTC offers Goa tourism package starting at Rs 400: Check tour details here

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering a 1-days 'HOP ON HOP OFF GOA BY BUS' package starting at Rs 400.

The tour offers one-day Land Package for North and South Goa. The North Goa package starts at Rs 400 per person, South Goa at Rs 400 Per Person and Combo Pack at Rs 600 Per Person.

Visit for South Central Goa includes sightseeing of Dona Paula, Goa Science Museum, Miramar Beach, Kala Academy, Bhagwan Mahaveer Garden, Panjim Market, Casino Point, River Boat Cruise & Old Goa (Basilica of Bom Jesus (St. Francis Xavier), Se Cathedral, St. Catherine Chapel, Arc of Viceroy, ASI Museum & St. Augustine). Visit for North Goa includes sightseeing of Fort Aguada, Sinquerim Beach/Fort, Condolim Beach, St. Antony Chapel, St. Alex Church, Calangute Beach, Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, Chapora Fort & Vagator Beach. While the combo pack includes visit for Inter Connecting sightseeing of Mall De Goa & Saligaon Church.

IRCTC website says that the booking for a particular date will be closed four days in advance. The bookings will be carried out through IRCTC portal as well as offline. List of passengers will be mailed to Purple Holidays 4 days in advance. The name of the passenger with every details and boarding point will be conveyed and they will have to carry an e-mail confirmation for boarding.