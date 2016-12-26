Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana: All you need to know

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the most of Christmas festivity and announced huge rewards for the people of India in the form of two award schemes—Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana. The PM on Saturday launched these two schemes to encourage digital payments.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' session, PM Modi announced `Lucky Grahak Yojana` for consumers and `Digi Dhan Vapar Yojana for small traders. Encouraging the businessmen to go digital and cashless he said, “The businessmen, who make use of digital payments, will also receive Income Tax benefits. This digital movement is a golden opportunity for the youth and start-ups. They can open new avenues through it. We should be at the forefront of using digital means to make payments and transactions," ANI quoted him as saying.

Further he added, “Starting today, 15,000 Indians will get Rs. 1,000 cash awards for doing digital payments. Award scheme will be available for transactions above Rs. 50 and below Rs. 3,000."

Here's all that you should know about Lucky Grahak Yojna and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojna:

According to India.com, for both the schemes, the first draw will be launched by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. These draws will be held in cities where people will be shown various benefits of digital payment and ways to adopt the idea of digital payment.