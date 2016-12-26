Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana: All you need to know
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the most of Christmas festivity and announced huge rewards for the people of India in the form of two award schemes—Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana. The PM on Saturday launched these two schemes to encourage digital payments.
During his 'Mann Ki Baat' session, PM Modi announced `Lucky Grahak Yojana` for consumers and `Digi Dhan Vapar Yojana for small traders. Encouraging the businessmen to go digital and cashless he said, “The businessmen, who make use of digital payments, will also receive Income Tax benefits. This digital movement is a golden opportunity for the youth and start-ups. They can open new avenues through it. We should be at the forefront of using digital means to make payments and transactions," ANI quoted him as saying.
Further he added, “Starting today, 15,000 Indians will get Rs. 1,000 cash awards for doing digital payments. Award scheme will be available for transactions above Rs. 50 and below Rs. 3,000."
Here's all that you should know about Lucky Grahak Yojna and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojna:
According to India.com, for both the schemes, the first draw will be launched by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. These draws will be held in cities where people will be shown various benefits of digital payment and ways to adopt the idea of digital payment.
- The winners will be selected under the scheme leading upto April 14, 2017, when the schemes will reach to a finale with a mega draw.
- Under the Lucky Grahak Yojana, winners will be selected on daily and weekly basis.
- In Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana, winners will be selected on a weekly basis.
- Lucky draws will be held in 100 cities in a fair, Digi Dhan Mela is aimed at encouraging the mode of digital payments.
- Banks and other shareholders will set up their booths and help centres in the fairs.
- People who visit these booths and help centres can get their digital payment mobile phone applications downloaded there and will be initiated to the whole process of digital payment.
- Both the schemes will be implemented by National Payments Corporation of India.
- Transactions made using only RuPay cards, USSD, UPI and AEPS are eligible for these schemes.
