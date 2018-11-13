हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Making online user ID on IRCTC to soon become tougher

Ticketing agents make thousands of fake User IDs for booking e-tickets on IRCTC website.

Making online user ID on IRCTC to soon become tougher

New Delhi: In a bid to stop unscrupulous ticket booking, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, is soon going to make the process of its online signing up tougher.

As per Zee Media sources, ticketing agents make thousands of fake User IDs for booking e-tickets on IRCTC website. Railways officials opine that these agents use fake name and register themselves on IRCTS. By using several apps on Google, these agents also book Tatkal tickets and sell it at costlier price.

Sources said that in order to make the signing up tougher, the IRCTC may propose an additional identity proof like driving license, voter card etc to verify the user other than just asking for a user ID, password and mobile number.

However experts say that uploading additional documents for the purpose of restoring user identity may make the web-page heavier which in turn may make the page slower.

In August this year, reports came that the share of railway tickets booked using digital modes of payment increased to 66 percent of the total reserved tickets in 2017-18 from 60 percent in 2016-17. goods/parcel locations and also catering," Gohain said.

The payment for tickets booked on the IRCTC website is made through various cashless modes such as net banking, credit/debit cards, cash cards, e-wallets and Unified Payment Interface (UPI)/Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM).

To incentivise digital payments, the service charge on online bookings was withdrawn for tickets booked after November 23, 2016. The facility has been extended up to August 31, 2018.

With PTI Inputs

