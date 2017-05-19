close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 15:38
Mandatory Aadhaar: SC to hear all petitions on June 27

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear the plea challenging various notifications of the Centre to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing benefits of government schemes, on June 27.

Several petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar are pending in the apex court and would be heard by a five-judge constitution bench, which is yet to be set up by the CJI.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had passed a slew of orders asking the government and its agencies not to make Aadhaar mandatory for extending benefits of their welfare schemes.

The apex court, however, had allowed the Centre to seek Aadhaar card voluntarily from citizens fro extending benefits of schemes like LPG subsidy, Jan Dhan scheme and Public Distribution System etc.

