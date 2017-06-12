close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Many US firms plan to incrementally invest in India, China: UBS

There is significant potential for cross border investments to India and China as large and medium sized US firms plan to incrementally invest in these Asian economies than in Western Europe, says an UBS report

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 16:10

New Delhi: There is significant potential for cross border investments to India and China as large and medium sized US firms plan to incrementally invest in these Asian economies than in Western Europe, says an UBS report.

According to the UBS Evidence Lab USA C-Suite survey within emerging Asia, China is the preferred economy, as 40 percent of larger companies surveyed expressed a likelihood of incremental investment over the next year, while over a quarter of larger companies expressed an intention to invest in India.

The survey of 500 corporate leaders in March-April 2017 included questions on where in the globe their corporates might invest incrementally on average, noted that a greater share of larger and medium sized firms plan to incrementally invest in China and India than in Western Europe.

"...The preferences shown by larger US companies in the UBS Evidence Lab USA C Suite survey for India, combined with the relative economic weight of that economy and the low share of the US FDI stock support the case for currency supporting capital inflows," it noted.

The report further said the US FDI is heavily biased towards Western Europe, and China and India host just 2 percent of total.

"This suggests potential for cross-border flows in support of these Asian currencies. We believe the rupee will be supported on the basis of solid FDI flows," the UBS report said.

TAGS

US Firmsinvestment in IndiaAsian economiesUBS ReportIndia's economy

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Govt actively working towards bank consolidation: Arun Jait...
Companies

Govt actively working towards bank consolidation: Arun Jait...

GST rollout: Centre proposes to defer e-way bill citing lack of software
Economy

GST rollout: Centre proposes to defer e-way bill citing lac...

Gold price falls for 4th straight day, settles at Rs 29,300 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price falls for 4th straight day, settles at Rs 29,300...

Despite leaving Goa 3 hours late, Tejas Express reaches Mumbai a minute early
Economy

Despite leaving Goa 3 hours late, Tejas Express reaches Mum...

7th Pay Commission: Know why govt employees may suffer HRA loss of up to Rs 15,000 per month
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Know why govt employees may suffer HRA...

Premji Invest participates in Fireside Ventures' Rs 18...
Companies

Premji Invest participates in Fireside Ventures' Rs 18...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video