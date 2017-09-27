Modi govt rejects Yashwant Sinha's critique of economy

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday rejected senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha`s critique on the state of economy, saying the world acknowledges that India is the fastest growing economy.

"The world acknowledges India is the fastest growing economy. No one should forget it. Our image at the international level is very strong," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

While briefing reporters about the Union Cabinet`s decisions, Singh was asked about Sinha`s newspaper article in which he said that the economy was on a downward spiral and poised for a hard landing.

Sinha had said in his article in The Indian Express that sector after sector of the economy was in distress and the November 8 demonetisation had proved to be an "unmitigated economic disaster".