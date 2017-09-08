close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MUDRA Yojana generates 5.5 crore jobs, says report

The MUDRA scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015 with an objective to fund the unfunded.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 23:07

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), which provides access to institutional finance to small business units, has helped in creating 5.5 crore jobs with industrialised states being major beneficiaries, a report said.

Industrialised states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have been the biggest beneficiaries of the PMMY, it said.

The MUDRA scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015 with an objective to fund the unfunded.

So far, Rs 3.42 lakh crore loan has been disbursed to over 8 crore people under the scheme, mostly small entrepreneurs, a report by SKOCH said.

A substantial number of these people are those who were not involved in any kind of business before. MUDRA loan is available for non-agricultural activities for up to Rs 10 lakh. Activities allied to agriculture, such as dairy, poultry, bee-keeping etc, are also covered.

TAGS

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA YojanaPMMY employementMUDRA schemePM Narendra ModiMUDRA loan

From Zee News

Sebi moots tighter norms for credit rating agencies
Companies

Sebi moots tighter norms for credit rating agencies

Economy

'Pliant' RBI governor loses respect: Raghuram Raj...

Economy

Close down Dept of Financial Services, says Raghuram Raja

Companies

BSNL to spend Rs 6,000 crore on expansion; Nokia, ZTE to ge...

Markets

Acquisition of control: Sebi to continue with existing norm...

Feedback from clients positive, reassuring: Infosys
Companies

Feedback from clients positive, reassuring: Infosys

Companies

Voda merger: Idea shareholders, creditors meeting on Octobe...

Companies

Nokia and ZTE to execute Rs 6000 crore network expansion

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-mark
Markets

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-m...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video