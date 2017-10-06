Narendra Modi congratulates FM Jaitley, says changes have made GST even simpler

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the GST has become "even simpler" after GST Council's recommendations and that it is in line with the government's constant endeavour to safeguard citizens' interests and ensure India's economy grows.

He congratulated Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his team for engaging with various stakeholders for "extensive feedback which led to today's recommendations".

Modi tweeted:

Modi's comments in a series of tweets came after the GST Council made sweeping changes to GST to give relief to small and medium businesses on filing and payment of taxes, eased rules for exporters and cut tax rates on more than two dozen items.

The changes were made three months after rollout of the new indirect tax regime.

"Good and Simple Tax (GST) becomes even simpler. Today's recommendations will immensely help small and medium business," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"GST is in line with our constant endeavour to ensure interests of our citizens are safeguarded & India's economy grows," he added.

He said the composition scheme has been made more attractive and other facilitation measures will make the GST even more people-friendly and effective.

With PTI Inputs