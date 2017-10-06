close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Narendra Modi congratulates FM Jaitley, says changes have made GST even simpler

Modi's comments in a series of tweets came after the GST Council made sweeping changes to GST.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 22:55
Narendra Modi congratulates FM Jaitley, says changes have made GST even simpler

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the GST has become "even simpler" after GST Council's recommendations and that it is in line with the government's constant endeavour to safeguard citizens' interests and ensure India's economy grows.

He congratulated Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his team for engaging with various stakeholders for "extensive feedback which led to today's recommendations".

Modi tweeted:

Modi's comments in a series of tweets came after the GST Council made sweeping changes to GST to give relief to small and medium businesses on filing and payment of taxes, eased rules for exporters and cut tax rates on more than two dozen items.

The changes were made three months after rollout of the new indirect tax regime.
"Good and Simple Tax (GST) becomes even simpler. Today's recommendations will immensely help small and medium business," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"GST is in line with our constant endeavour to ensure interests of our citizens are safeguarded & India's economy grows," he added.

He said the composition scheme has been made more attractive and other facilitation measures will make the GST even more people-friendly and effective.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

GST CouncilGST council meetingGST rule changesArun JaitleyNarendra ModiGST SMEs

From Zee News

GST Council decisions provide relief to SME sector: India Inc
Economy

GST Council decisions provide relief to SME sector: India I...

GST Council meet: Big relief for SMEs, exporters; 27 items get cheaper
Economy

GST Council meet: Big relief for SMEs, exporters; 27 items...

Will eating out become cheaper? GST Council to review how restaurants are taxed
Economy

Will eating out become cheaper? GST Council to review how r...

Apple names former Honeywell executive as new general counsel
International Business

Apple names former Honeywell executive as new general couns...

Economy

Nobody outside India calls 5.7% growth a slowdown: EC

Economy

GST to facilitate ease of doing business: EU

Companies

Telecom prospects robust; stress a temporary situation: Gov...

GST Council meet: List of items that will become cheaper
Economy

GST Council meet: List of items that will become cheaper

GST: Jaitley announces e-wallet for exporters, relief to SMEs
Economy

GST: Jaitley announces e-wallet for exporters, relief to SM...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video