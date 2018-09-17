हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requests Odisha CM to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel

Fuel prices are the steepest in Maharashtra and the lowest in Andaman and Nicobar.

New Delhi: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday requested Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

Talking to reporters, Pradhan said, “I request Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel like other state governments. Central government had already deducted excise duty on petrol and diesel a few months ago.”

The Karnataka government on Monday slashed fuel prices by reducing the cess on both petrol and diesel by Rs 2. Earlier this month Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal government had also marginally reduced fuel prices.

Fuel prices have gone through roof, thereby burning a hole in the pockets of consumers. Fuel prices in the country have been going up almost daily since August 1. They fell only once on August 13 and have been on record levels for nearly two weeks now.

Pradhan re-emphasised that he wants fuel prices to come under the ambit of GST. “GST Council should take a decision on this. State governments are more powerful than Centre in GST Council meeting,” the oil minister said.

Government has been facing a lot of flak lately for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices. As per the country`s pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

Speaking about the soaring fuel price, Pradhan had earlier said that the hike in fuel price in the country is due to international factors, and not under the Centre`s control.

