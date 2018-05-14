Petrol, diesel price on 14th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 17 paise and diesel prices by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th May 2018. Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for 20-straight days from April 24 to May 13.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|74.80
|Kolkata
|77.50
|Mumbai
|82.65
|Chennai
|77.61
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|70.64
|Aizwal
|70.77
|Ambala
|74.92
|Bangalore
|76.01
|Bhopal
|80.36
|Bhubaneshwar
|73.64
|Chandigarh
|71.94
|Dehradun
|76.48
|Gandhinagar
|74.12
|Gangtok
|77.85
|Guwahati
|76.87
|Hyderabad
|79.23
|Imphal
|72.91
|Itanagar
|70.78
|Jaipur
|77.51
|Jammu
|76.57
|Jullunder
|80.01
|Kohima
|73.29
|Lucknow
|75.97
|Panjim
|68.92
|Patna
|80.30
|Pondicherry
|73.65
|Port Blair
|64.53
|Raipur
|75.24
|Ranchi
|75.13
|Shillong
|74.21
|Shimla
|74.99
|Srinagar
|79.26
|Trivandrum
|78.85
|Silvasa
|72.78
|Daman
|72.71
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.14
|Kolkata
|68.68
|Mumbai
|70.43
|Chennai
|69.79
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.29
|Aizwal
|63.51
|Amabala
|66.65
|Bangalore
|67.27
|Bhopal
|69.61
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.88
|Chandigarh
|64.22
|Deharadun
|66.46
|Gandhinagar
|71.08
|Gangtok
|67.90
|Guwahati
|69.01
|Hyderabad
|71.89
|Imphal
|64.24
|Itnagar
|63.48
|Jaipur
|70.48
|Jammu
|67.32
|Jullunder
|66.13
|Kohima
|64.54
|Lucknow
|66.28
|Panjim
|67.30
|Patna
|70.78
|Pondicherry
|68.34
|Port Blair
|62.05
|Raipur
|71.42
|Ranchi
|69.85
|Shillong
|65.95
|Shimla
|65.81
|Srinagar
|69.54
|Trivandrum
|71.81
|Silvasa
|66.95
|Daman
|66.88
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city