Petrol, diesel price on 16th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th May 2018. Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for 20-straight days from April 24 to May 13.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 75.10 Kolkata 77.79 Mumbai 82.94 Chennai 77.93

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 70.93 Aizwal 71.05 Ambala 75.22 Bangalore 76.31 Bhopal 80.67 Bhubaneshwar 73.94 Chandigarh 72.23 Dehradun 76.72 Gandhinagar 74.42 Gangtok 78.15 Guwahati 77.19 Hyderabad 79.55 Imphal 73.21 Itanagar 71.07 Jaipur 77.82 Jammu 76.86 Jullunder 80.32 Kohima 73.59 Lucknow 76.20 Panjim 69.20 Patna 80.60 Pondicherry 73.94 Port Blair 64.78 Raipur 75.53 Ranchi 75.36 Shillong 74.51 Shimla 75.28 Srinagar 79.55 Trivandrum 79.16 Silvasa 73.07 Daman 73.00

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 66.57 Kolkata 69.11 Mumbai 70.88 Chennai 70.25

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 64.71 Aizwal 63.92 Amabala 67.08 Bangalore 67.71 Bhopal 70.06 Bhubaneshwar 71.35 Chandigarh 64.64 Deharadun 66.89 Gandhinagar 71.54 Gangtok 68.35 Guwahati 69.47 Hyderabad 72.36 Imphal 64.66 Itnagar 63.90 Jaipur 70.93 Jammu 67.75 Jullunder 66.55 Kohima 64.96 Lucknow 66.71 Panjim 67.74 Patna 71.22 Pondicherry 68.78 Port Blair 62.44 Raipur 71.89 Ranchi 70.30 Shillong 66.38 Shimla 66.23 Srinagar 69.96 Trivandrum 72.27 Silvasa 67.38 Daman 67.31

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city