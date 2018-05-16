Petrol, diesel price on 16th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th May 2018. Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for 20-straight days from April 24 to May 13.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|75.10
|Kolkata
|77.79
|Mumbai
|82.94
|Chennai
|77.93
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|70.93
|Aizwal
|71.05
|Ambala
|75.22
|Bangalore
|76.31
|Bhopal
|80.67
|Bhubaneshwar
|73.94
|Chandigarh
|72.23
|Dehradun
|76.72
|Gandhinagar
|74.42
|Gangtok
|78.15
|Guwahati
|77.19
|Hyderabad
|79.55
|Imphal
|73.21
|Itanagar
|71.07
|Jaipur
|77.82
|Jammu
|76.86
|Jullunder
|80.32
|Kohima
|73.59
|Lucknow
|76.20
|Panjim
|69.20
|Patna
|80.60
|Pondicherry
|73.94
|Port Blair
|64.78
|Raipur
|75.53
|Ranchi
|75.36
|Shillong
|74.51
|Shimla
|75.28
|Srinagar
|79.55
|Trivandrum
|79.16
|Silvasa
|73.07
|Daman
|73.00
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.57
|Kolkata
|69.11
|Mumbai
|70.88
|Chennai
|70.25
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.71
|Aizwal
|63.92
|Amabala
|67.08
|Bangalore
|67.71
|Bhopal
|70.06
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.35
|Chandigarh
|64.64
|Deharadun
|66.89
|Gandhinagar
|71.54
|Gangtok
|68.35
|Guwahati
|69.47
|Hyderabad
|72.36
|Imphal
|64.66
|Itnagar
|63.90
|Jaipur
|70.93
|Jammu
|67.75
|Jullunder
|66.55
|Kohima
|64.96
|Lucknow
|66.71
|Panjim
|67.74
|Patna
|71.22
|Pondicherry
|68.78
|Port Blair
|62.44
|Raipur
|71.89
|Ranchi
|70.30
|Shillong
|66.38
|Shimla
|66.23
|Srinagar
|69.96
|Trivandrum
|72.27
|Silvasa
|67.38
|Daman
|67.31
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city