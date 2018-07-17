हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol, diesel price on 17th July 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Brent crude prices meanwhile rose from a three-month low on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were both unchanged in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th July 2018.

Last month, members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Brent crude prices meanwhile rose from a three-month low on Tuesday after more oil workers went on strike in Norway, supporting a market that has been dominated by oversupply issues in recent days.

Brent crude futures had climbed 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $72.12 a barrel by 0331 GMT. They fell 4.6 percent on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.84
Kolkata 79.51
Mumbai 84.22
Chennai 79.76

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 68.47
Kolkata 71.03
Mumbai 72.65
Chennai 72.28

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

