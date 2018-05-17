Petrol, diesel price on 17th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 22 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|75.32
|Kolkata
|78.01
|Mumbai
|83.16
|Chennai
|78.16
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|71.14
|Aizwal
|71.26
|Ambala
|75.44
|Bangalore
|76.54
|Bhopal
|80.89
|Bhubaneshwar
|74.15
|Chandigarh
|72.44
|Dehradun
|76.89
|Gandhinagar
|74.64
|Gangtok
|78.35
|Guwahati
|77.42
|Hyderabad
|79.78
|Imphal
|73.42
|Itanagar
|71.27
|Jaipur
|78.04
|Jammu
|77.07
|Jullunder
|80.55
|Kohima
|73.80
|Lucknow
|76.37
|Panjim
|69.41
|Patna
|80.82
|Pondicherry
|74.15
|Port Blair
|64.96
|Raipur
|75.75
|Ranchi
|75.53
|Shillong
|74.72
|Shimla
|75.50
|Srinagar
|79.77
|Trivandrum
|79.39
|Silvasa
|73.28
|Daman
|73.21
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.79
|Kolkata
|69.33
|Mumbai
|71.12
|Chennai
|70.49
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.92
|Aizwal
|64.13
|Amabala
|67.30
|Bangalore
|67.94
|Bhopal
|70.29
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.59
|Chandigarh
|64.86
|Deharadun
|67.11
|Gandhinagar
|71.78
|Gangtok
|68.55
|Guwahati
|69.70
|Hyderabad
|72.60
|Imphal
|64.88
|Itnagar
|64.11
|Jaipur
|71.16
|Jammu
|67.96
|Jullunder
|66.77
|Kohima
|65.17
|Lucknow
|66.94
|Panjim
|67.97
|Patna
|71.45
|Pondicherry
|69.01
|Port Blair
|62.64
|Raipur
|72.12
|Ranchi
|70.53
|Shillong
|66.60
|Shimla
|66.45
|Srinagar
|70.18
|Trivandrum
|72.51
|Silvasa
|67.60
|Daman
|67.53
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city