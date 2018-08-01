हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 1st August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 20 percent this year and crossed $80 a barrel in May, their highest since 2014. 

Petrol, diesel price on 1st August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were unchanged in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st August 2018.

Petrol prices were hiked by 6 paise while diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise in all the metro cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Tuesday.

Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 20 percent this year and crossed $80 a barrel in May, their highest since 2014. 

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. stockpiles of crude unexpectedly rose, starting the new month in negative territory after the largest monthly decline in two years in July. October Brent crude futures dropped 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.91 a barrel by 0325 GMT, adding to a 1.8 percent loss in the previous session, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in June agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.31
Kolkata 79.20
Mumbai 83.76
Chennai 79.26

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.82
Kolkata 70.58
Mumbai 72.00
Chennai 71.62

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

