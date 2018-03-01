Petrol, diesel price on 1st March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol were hiked by 5 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 10 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.57
|Kolkata
|74.32
|Mumbai
|79.45
|Chennai
|74.21
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.52
|Aizwal
|67.66
|Ambala
|71.71
|Bangalore
|72.69
|Bhopal
|77.34
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.43
|Chandigarh
|68.83
|Dehradun
|73.93
|Gandhinagar
|71.18
|Gangtok
|74.55
|Guwahati
|73.54
|Hyderabad
|75.79
|Imphal
|69.74
|Itanagar
|67.72
|Jaipur
|74.51
|Jammu
|73.42
|Jullunder
|76.63
|Kohima
|70.09
|Lucknow
|73.42
|Panjim
|65.92
|Patna
|76.84
|Pondicherry
|70.45
|Port Blair
|61.84
|Raipur
|72.06
|Ranchi
|72.59
|Shillong
|71.03
|Shimla
|71.74
|Srinagar
|76.02
|Trivandrum
|75.43
|Silvasa
|69.63
|Daman
|69.56
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.25
|Kolkata
|64.94
|Mumbai
|66.30
|Chennai
|65.63
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.44
|Aizwal
|59.72
|Amabala
|62.74
|Bangalore
|63.30
|Bhopal
|65.75
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.77
|Chandigarh
|60.43
|Deharadun
|62.97
|Gandhinagar
|67.11
|Gangtok
|64.05
|Guwahati
|64.93
|Hyderabad
|67.63
|Imphal
|60.43
|Itnagar
|59.72
|Jaipur
|66.69
|Jammu
|63.45
|Jullunder
|62.26
|Kohima
|60.70
|Lucknow
|62.81
|Panjim
|63.30
|Patna
|66.82
|Pondicherry
|64.31
|Port Blair
|58.52
|Raipur
|67.26
|Ranchi
|65.79
|Shillong
|62.08
|Shimla
|61.93
|Srinagar
|65.58
|Trivandrum
|67.59
|Silvasa
|63.00
|Daman
|62.93
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city