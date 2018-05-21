Petrol, diesel price on 21th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 33 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21th May 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 76.57 Kolkata 79.24 Mumbai 84.40 Chennai 79.47

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 72.31 Aizwal 72.44 Ambala 76.68 Bangalore 77.81 Bhopal 82.17 Bhubaneshwar 75.39 Chandigarh 73.64 Dehradun 77.87 Gandhinagar 75.88 Gangtok 79.60 Guwahati 78.72 Hyderabad 81.11 Imphal 74.65 Itanagar 72.45 Jaipur 79.32 Jammu 78.29 Jullunder 81.83 Kohima 75.03 Lucknow 77.36 Panjim 70.56 Patna 82.05 Pondicherry 75.36 Port Blair 66.01 Raipur 76.97 Ranchi 76.52 Shillong 75.95 Shimla 76.74 Srinagar 80.99 Trivandrum 80.69 Silvasa 74.48 Daman 74.41

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 67.82 Kolkata 70.37 Mumbai 72.21 Chennai 71.59

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 65.92 Aizwal 65.12 Amabala 68.33 Bangalore 68.98 Bhopal 71.38 Bhubaneshwar 72.70 Chandigarh 65.86 Deharadun 68.15 Gandhinagar 72.89 Gangtok 69.55 Guwahati 70.79 Hyderabad 73.72 Imphal 65.89 Itnagar 65.10 Jaipur 72.23 Jammu 68.99 Jullunder 67.78 Kohima 67.78 Lucknow 67.97 Panjim 69.02 Patna 72.50 Pondicherry 70.06 Port Blair 63.58 Raipur 73.22 Ranchi 71.61 Shillong 67.62 Shimla 67.46 Srinagar 71.21 Trivandrum 73.61 Silvasa 68.64 Daman 68.57

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city