Petrol, diesel price on 21th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 33 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21th May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|76.57
|Kolkata
|79.24
|Mumbai
|84.40
|Chennai
|79.47
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|72.31
|Aizwal
|72.44
|Ambala
|76.68
|Bangalore
|77.81
|Bhopal
|82.17
|Bhubaneshwar
|75.39
|Chandigarh
|73.64
|Dehradun
|77.87
|Gandhinagar
|75.88
|Gangtok
|79.60
|Guwahati
|78.72
|Hyderabad
|81.11
|Imphal
|74.65
|Itanagar
|72.45
|Jaipur
|79.32
|Jammu
|78.29
|Jullunder
|81.83
|Kohima
|75.03
|Lucknow
|77.36
|Panjim
|70.56
|Patna
|82.05
|Pondicherry
|75.36
|Port Blair
|66.01
|Raipur
|76.97
|Ranchi
|76.52
|Shillong
|75.95
|Shimla
|76.74
|Srinagar
|80.99
|Trivandrum
|80.69
|Silvasa
|74.48
|Daman
|74.41
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|67.82
|Kolkata
|70.37
|Mumbai
|72.21
|Chennai
|71.59
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.92
|Aizwal
|65.12
|Amabala
|68.33
|Bangalore
|68.98
|Bhopal
|71.38
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.70
|Chandigarh
|65.86
|Deharadun
|68.15
|Gandhinagar
|72.89
|Gangtok
|69.55
|Guwahati
|70.79
|Hyderabad
|73.72
|Imphal
|65.89
|Itnagar
|65.10
|Jaipur
|72.23
|Jammu
|68.99
|Jullunder
|67.78
|Kohima
|67.78
|Lucknow
|67.97
|Panjim
|69.02
|Patna
|72.50
|Pondicherry
|70.06
|Port Blair
|63.58
|Raipur
|73.22
|Ranchi
|71.61
|Shillong
|67.62
|Shimla
|67.46
|Srinagar
|71.21
|Trivandrum
|73.61
|Silvasa
|68.64
|Daman
|68.57
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city