Petrol, diesel price on 23rd March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 4 paisa while diesel were hiked by 13 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23rd March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.30
|Kolkata
|75.04
|Mumbai
|80.17
|Chennai
|74.98
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.21
|Aizwal
|68.35
|Ambala
|72.44
|Bangalore
|73.44
|Bhopal
|77.91
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.15
|Chandigarh
|69.53
|Dehradun
|74.50
|Gandhinagar
|71.74
|Gangtok
|75.30
|Guwahati
|74.31
|Hyderabad
|76.56
|Imphal
|70.46
|Itanagar
|68.41
|Jaipur
|75.08
|Jammu
|74.13
|Jullunder
|77.43
|Kohima
|70.81
|Lucknow
|74.00
|Panjim
|66.60
|Patna
|77.82
|Pondicherry
|71.16
|Port Blair
|62.45
|Raipur
|72.78
|Ranchi
|73.16
|Shillong
|71.75
|Shimla
|72.46
|Srinagar
|76.73
|Trivandrum
|76.19
|Silvasa
|70.33
|Daman
|70.26
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.01
|Kolkata
|65.70
|Mumbai
|67.10
|Chennai
|66.44
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.18
|Aizwal
|60.45
|Amabala
|63.50
|Bangalore
|64.07
|Bhopal
|66.40
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.59
|Chandigarh
|61.17
|Deharadun
|63.62
|Gandhinagar
|67.76
|Gangtok
|64.80
|Guwahati
|65.73
|Hyderabad
|68.46
|Imphal
|61.17
|Itnagar
|60.46
|Jaipur
|67.33
|Jammu
|64.21
|Jullunder
|63.05
|Kohima
|61.45
|Lucknow
|63.46
|Panjim
|64.08
|Patna
|67.59
|Pondicherry
|65.08
|Port Blair
|59.21
|Raipur
|68.07
|Ranchi
|66.58
|Shillong
|62.84
|Shimla
|62.68
|Srinagar
|66.34
|Trivandrum
|68.40
|Silvasa
|63.76
|Daman
|63.70
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city